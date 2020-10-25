School meals - live: Boris Johnson under pressure to U-turn before Christmas, as England children's commissioner compares debate to 'Oliver Twist'

MPs voted against extending the free school meals scheme until Easter (AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson is facing increasing pressure to perform a U-turn over free schools meals in time for Christmas following calls from Labour and even some of those on his own backbenches.

The Tory MP and former children’s minister Tim Loughton said he would lobby the prime minister to reverse his decision not to provide food for poor children during the holidays

Hundreds of businesses and councils across England have said they plan to feed children this half-term after Tory MPs voted down a call from the England footballer Marcus Rashford to provide free school meals outside term-time.

Meanwhile, the children’s commissioner for England has slammed the debate by comparing it to Oliver Twist.