School leavers who fail to pass GCSE English and maths should be denied student loan, say MPs

Under the proposals students would have to pass GCSE English and maths at grade 4 or get at least three Es at A-level to qualify for a student loan - PA/David Davies

Low-achieving school leavers should be banned from taking out student loans as part of a crackdown on poor-quality university courses, says a group of 30 Tory MPs.

Any students who fail to “pass” GCSE English and maths at grade 4 or get at least three Es at A-level should not be allowed to apply for student loans, says the New Conservatives group of MPs.

The MPs said too many low quality university courses were currently propped up by Government funds through student loans without offering the taxpayer value for money.

It is estimated that more than a quarter of students will fail to reach the £25,000 salary threshold to start repaying their loan 10 years after graduation.

The value of outstanding student loans stood at £206 billion at the end of March 2023 but is projected by the Government to rise to £460 billion by the mid-2040s.

Changes would reduce number of university students by 15 per cent

The report, co-authored by former education minister Jonathan Gullis and Lia Nici MP, said: “Too many courses are propped up by Government funding that do not deliver value for money to the students. Contact hours and the rigour of courses are often low, and the earnings potential of graduates does not justify the debt accrued.”

The MPs – predominantly from Red Wall seats and comprising the 2017 and 2019 intakes – also recommended an overhaul of the repayment system for loans so that all graduates would be expected to start repaying their loan at a fixed amount of £45 per month following a three-year “grace period.”

They would pay this sum until they earned over £31,000 at which point repayments would be set at nine per cent of income. There would be exemptions for graduates working for the NHS and other sectors of “high social value,” those taking jobs with charities, those on maternity leave or registered as a carer.

The New Conservatives group of MPs, who also include Lee Anderson, a party vice chairman, estimated their changes would reduce the number of university students by 15 per cent.

A German-style apprenticeship system

They said the money saved should be diverted to fund a huge expansion of apprenticeships. “At present, the loan repayment system is rigged so that the lower the value of the degree to society and the economy, the more of the cost is borne by the taxpayer,” said the report.

“This is unjust and unsustainable, leading many young people to choose university when financially they would be better off pursuing vocational training or entering the workplace. It also burdens the taxpayer with an enormous unpaid loans bill, whilst failing to provide the skills that young people – or the labour market – need.”

They called for all the savings realised by their measures to be reinvested in a German-style apprenticeship system. In Germany, 54 per cent of young people complete an apprenticeship compared to 10 per cent in the UK.

They said polling suggested that the changes would be popular with parents. The report cited surveys that showed “48 per cent of parents would prefer their child to get a vocational qualification after leaving school compared with 37 per cent who would prefer it if their child went to university.”

