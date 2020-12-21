School headteachers call for help with Covid testing programme
Headteachers today called for further help to roll out Covid-19 testing in secondary schools as they raised concerns about using volunteers to swab children.
The Government has said teachers will not be tasked with testing 5.5 million children and that the roll-out would be led by agency workers and volunteers. However, staff are demanding clarity as they face spending their holiday organising the scheme and finding people to administer the tests. To add to the issues facing schools, leading scientist Professor Neil Ferguson today warned that the new mutant strain of the coronavirus “may infect children slightly more effectively than previous variants”.
Emma Pattison, head teacher at Croydon High School, said the timing of the testing announcement last week was “dreadful” but that it could be a “game-changer” for schools.
Schools minister Nick Gibb said volunteers would not need background checks as long as they are supervised. Some schools are not comfortable with allowing volunteers to test children without having had a Disclosure and Barring Service background check.
Ms Pattison said: “We have moved away from the idea of using parent volunteers — there isn’t enough time to set everything up, including the DBS checks, so we are hoping to use support staff.” Evelyn Forde, headteacher of the Copthall School in Barnet, said: “This is a mammoth task and no one wants to get it wrong.” All primary school children will return to school as normal in the week starting January 4. Most secondary school children — apart from those taking major exams — will study online for the first week back in January.
The Government is expected to provide detailed logistical guidance on the testing this week. The armed forces will be used to help schools plan.
A Department for Education spokesman said: “We do not underestimate the challenges involved and scale of delivering this, which is why a cross-government operation is being mobilised to support schools and colleges.”
