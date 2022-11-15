How ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Author Soman Chainani Ensured Adaptation’s Focus on Empathy

Dessi Gomez
·6 min read

“The School for Good and Evil” author Soman Chainani had the chance to step into the world (and castle) he constructed in a creative cameo appearance similar to that of Jenny Han in the adaptations of two of her beloved trilogies “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

“The cool thing about Netflix, especially with a big fandom, they encourage author cameos. Jenny Han’s a really good friend, but she’d done it and Leigh Bardugo had done it in ‘Shadow and Bone.’ Paul [Feig] was gracious enough to ask me to do it, and that was really my first day on set,” Chainani told TheWrap of his appearance in the Netflix adaptation of his book series.

“Being thrown at that table with Charlize and Carrie and Laurence and Michelle. I was at that table for basically eight hours that day, and I was getting to spend time with them getting to be around them, but also in the context of a universe I built in my head. I felt more comfortable there because I almost saw them as characters instead of the superstar icons and I think it just made for a nice kind of icebreaker.”

Chainani’s cameo occurs in a pivotal scene in which the faculty and staff of the school gather to discuss the institution’s fate. The Storian (voiced by Cate Blanchett) has tipped them off by framing the story between the two female best friends.

Also Read:
Paul Feig On Why He Insisted on Making ‘The School for Good and Evil’ as Practically as Possible: ‘I’ve Got Such CG Fatigue’

The film adaptation of the first book in Chainani’s best-selling series released on Netflix in October, telling the story of Sophie, who dreams of finding her own happily ever after, and Agatha, who couldn’t care less about fairytales. When bookstore owner Madam Deauville (Patti Lupone) tells the girls that the legendary School for Good and Evil isn’t just legendary after all, Sophie homes in on the idea of getting accepted to The School for Good. A mysterious creature comes to kidnap her in response to her application letter, and Agatha — being the good friend that she is — tries to rescue Sophie from her kidnapping. This results in both girls getting snatched up by a bony bird stymph, only for Sophie to be placed in the School for Evil and Agatha in the School for Good.

“The founding principle for the book and the movie is that we’re not just following the heroes,” Chainani said. “We’re so used to the Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney architecture. A version of this in Potterland or Disneyland is you follow the Gryffindor kids or you follow the heroes, the villains show up every once in a while, but you don’t have that equal placement.”

Chainani points to “Game of Thrones” as an example of toeing the line of the good and evil binary.

Also Read:
‘School for Good and Evil’ Debuts at No. 1 on Netflix Top 10 as Ryan Murphy Reigns Supreme in TV (Again)

“I think that’s why ‘Game of Thrones’ is so successful. You’re not identifying any characters good or evil. You’re not given those handy tips, and ultimately, it’s just a richer story,” he said. “I think that’s what people want, I think it’s also what teenagers and kids are ready for. I’m not going to tell you who the good guy is. I’m not gonna tell you who the evil guy is. You figure it out.”

As the two girls struggle to adapt to their unexpected placements, taking classes in Beautification, Uglification and Surviving Fairytales, Agatha begins to notice the large gray area in between the ‘fixed’ black and white sides of good and bad. Chainani felt that two scenes that involve Agatha’s observations were central to his book’s message. One — involving her using her wish to free the soul of a group of wish fish, transforming them into the girl who ‘failed’ her classes in the school long ago — made a seamless transition into the film, but another mirror scene in which Agatha rediscovers her innate beauty did not.

“There’s a famous mirror scene in the book that’s kind of the iconic mirror scene that really is what made the series popular to begin with, and I think they tried to do it for the film, and it just didn’t flow ultimately in the post-production process, and they had to take it out,” Chainani said. “There were times where I was like, ‘I think this scene is super important. I think it’s the backbone or I think it’s a key moment.’ And Paul [Feig] always made sure that that was in the script and a priority filming,” he said. “The wish fish scene, which I also said was a key emotional moment in the books and would be in the movie ultimately, is in and really sort of an emotional centerpiece for the film.”

Also Read:
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who? (Photos)

Kerry Washington, who portrays Dean of the School for Good Professor Dovey, delivers a line following the transformation that strikes at the heart of being good.

“It’s based on this speech that Professor Dovey gives in the book where she’s basically like, ‘If good always wins, and it’s just about the good guy winning over and over again, then it becomes about how good-looking Good is and it becomes about their waistlines and their hair and how cute and cuddly they are,” Chainani said. “Because they win every time so they slowly get shallower and shallower and shallower, and what they’ve lost is that sort of depth of character that actually makes them good. We wanted to have that key moment in the movie where what Kerry’s saying is this school has kind of lost its bearings because they’re so used to winning all the time. And for once, there’s a character who comes in who represents what Good used to be.”

Dovey’s line about embracing empathy as the most important aspect of ‘being good’ touches on another way Chainani deconstructs the binary.

“If you’re going to teach empathy, if you’re going to teach understanding people, we have to see everyone on both sides — and your brain might be a little confused at first, because you’re not used to dual following the hero and villain at the same time, but in that is the fun,” he added.

Also Read:
‘The School For Good and Evil’ Ending Explained by Director Paul Feig

Latest Stories

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game

    MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle's four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive per

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st