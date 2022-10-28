School Girls Go Punk For Expired Girl's FW22 Collection

Seoul-based brand Expired Girl quickly came under the radar when K-pop stars like BLACKPINK's Jennie, aespa's WINTER and LIM KIM proved to love the label's redefinition of pop culture.

The ready-to-wear label has returned with a '90s-inspired Fall/Winter 2022 capsule collection dubbed "School Girl Goes Punk." The range underpins an early aughts aesthetic with a lean towards grunge — the evocative lookbook showcases a nostalgic portrait style reminiscent of a yearbook.

The capsule line-up re-works the brand's iconic layered miniskirts and crop top co-ords by adding bell sleeves and seasonal hues. Highlights include oversized baseball-style t-shirts with gothic graphics, a hazy photo print baby-doll, fuzzy tie-up boleros and quintessential cargo staples.

Elsewhere, the FW22 range offers an ongoing wardrobe of separates that allows mix-and-match flexibility. Thanks to its play with nostalgic references and pop culture-inspired capsule releases, Expired Girl has built a strong following of talent — from A-list celebrities to a network of influencers that keeps on growing.

Peep Expired Girl's latest collection above. You can head over to the brand's website to shop the latest arrivals.