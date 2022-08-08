The School Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 288.14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

School Furniture Market in North America 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the school furniture market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 288. 14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the school furniture market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for modern, luxury furniture and the growing popularity of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture.

The school furniture market in North America analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The school furniture market in North America is segmented as below:

By Product

• Seating

• Storage

• Lab equipment

• Other furniture



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the growing enrollment in schools across North Americaas one of the prime reasons driving the school furniture market growth in North America during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the school furniture market in North America covers the following areas:

• School furniture market sizing

• School furniture market forecast

• School furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading school furniture market in North America vendors that include Fleetwood Group Inc., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., KI, Kimball International Inc., Smith System Mfg. Co., Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, and Virco Mfg. Corp. Also, the school furniture market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

