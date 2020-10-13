School food programs pivot to keep feeding students during COVID-19

For Debora Dibenh, school this fall is certainly a different experience from last year. She's happy to be physically back in class studying favourite subjects such as math and science and grateful for another element of school life that has returned: the food program.

"Sometimes, you are in a rush in the morning ... It's good to know that there's always going to be food here for you," said the Toronto eighth-grader.

There can be myriad reasons why kids might not eat breakfast at home, but being able to count on healthy food at school — cheese and crackers or an orange, for instance — "makes a difference," said parent Leticia Jolampong.

Jolampong is one of the volunteers prepping a daily, mid-morning snack for Dibenh and 450 other students attending Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, they've made many changes. For example, volunteers now work wearing masks and face shields, apples and other fruits are washed but left uncut and snacks are packaged in paper bags.

Principal Robert D'Addario says the program is crucial.

"When students aren't safe, they're not learning," he said. "The same goes for nutrition. If they're not fed and they're hungry, they're not going to be learning. It doesn't matter what socio-economic background any of the families come from ... Having healthy snacks, that supports all learners."

Prior to the pandemic, two million children a day headed to school and had either breakfast, a mid-morning snack or lunch through a school food program, according to Debbie Field, co-ordinator of the Montreal-based Coalition for Healthy School Food.

However, along with drastically changing the classroom experience, COVID-19 has affected how these programs are being delivered across the country.

Survey found close to 15% of households food insecure

Recent research by a Toronto-based policy group found that 12.7 per cent of households in Canada (about 4.4 million people) experienced some level of food insecurity — meaning a lack of access to enough safe and nutritious food — in 2017 and 2018, including more than 1.2 million children under the age of 18.

A Statistics Canada examination of the subject this past May found COVID-19 is already having an impact, with 14.6 per cent of survey respondents indicating they live in a household that experienced food insecurity in the previous 30 days.

"The [federal] government is investing in money to kick-start the economy. The government is talking very importantly about measures to defend and protect families who may be recently unemployed. They're talking about equity measures like a national child care program for working women. There is no single policy measure like a national school food program to meet all these social needs," said Field.

"A school food program doesn't replace adequate wages or adequate social assistance, but it's one support to working families."

No national food program

Field praises the "incredible resilience" of the community-based groups delivering Canadian school food programs. When schools shuttered this spring, most immediately pivoted to sending food to students at home, she said, while many adapted to support families through food boxes or grocery gift cards as well.

