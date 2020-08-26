3 ministers, 1 radio show, 2 very different messages: How Boris Johnson's face mask U-turn unravelled

Gavin Williamson, left, defended the government's school face mask U-turn on Wednesday after fellow ministers Alok Sharma, centre, and Nick Gibb, right, had previously said masks would not be necessary.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, Boris Johnson’s government has faced constant accusations of mixed messaging.

Critics would argue this has been encapsulated with the numerous U-turns Downing Street has performed during the pandemic.

The latest happened on Tuesday night, when the government announced face masks should be worn by secondary school pupils and staff in local lockdown areas of England.

However, this was contrary to what ministers had previously been telling the public.

On Monday and Tuesday morning, two ministers appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme explaining why masks were not necessary in schools – followed by education secretary Gavin Williamson defending the U-turn on the same show on Wednesday morning.

Here is what all three ministers told the Today programme on consecutive days...

1. School standards minister Nick Gibb, Monday

“What the current advice is, is that if a school puts in place the measures that are in the guidance that we issued in early July – all the hygiene measures that I’ve been talking about – then masks are not necessary for staff or pupils.

“We always listen to whatever the current advice is from Public Health England [PHE], the chief medical officers. We always adhere to that advice, and it’s that advice that drives the content of the guidance that we give to schools.”

2. Business secretary Alok Sharma, Tuesday

“Throughout this process, we have followed the scientific and medical advice of experts. PHE doesn’t currently recommend face coverings in schools. The reason is, pupils and staff mix in consistent groups.

“We have provided guidance working with PHE in terms of how schools can be kept safe, how they can be COVID secure. We are always considering the latest advice and evidence but PHE’s current advice is that it’s not recommended to wear face masks in schools.”

PHE is the government agency that is being axed, with ministers having previously been accused of using it as a scapegoat for Downing Street’s perceived failings during the pandemic.

3. Education secretary Gavin Williamson, Wednesday

“At every stage we always listen to the best scientific and medical advice. We always, all the way through this process… [were] clear about the fact that this was something that was going to be constantly under review.

“Having looked at the World Health Organization [WHO] report, we felt it was important [that] as well as all the protections we’ve already got in place – and teachers and headteachers and support staff have been putting in place all over summer – that there were a small number of secondary schools that are in local lockdown areas that it was useful and important to have that extra layer of protection.”

The WHO advice Williamson referred to had been released on Friday. It called for all school pupils over 12 to wear masks.

Has this mixed messaging happened before?

Yes. Within the past two weeks, in fact, and also related to schools.

On 13 August, 40% of A-level pupils found they had been downgraded as a result of a controversial algorithm which aimed to standardise predicted results.

On 15 August, Williamson told The Times there would be no U-turn on the grading system.