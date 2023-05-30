School Division superintendent no longer ‘acting’

Trustees in the St. James-Assiniboia School Division have chosen a new permanent leader to oversee operations across 26 schools in Winnipeg.

Jenness Moffatt has been appointed superintendent of the division in which approximately 8,300 public school students are enrolled. She has been working under an “acting superintendent” title throughout 2022-23.

“Jenness is a proven leader with over two decades of experience in the division. She also played a critical role in assisting the board navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cheryl Smukowich, chairwoman of the SJASD’s board of trustees, in a news release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Board members officially selected Moffatt, a career educator, during a meeting last week after a formal search for candidates and interview process.

The west Winnipeg board’s self-described priorities for the 2022-26 term include establishing a new over-arching plan, addressing the “lingering impacts” of the pandemic, advancing ongoing reconciliation efforts and supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Moffatt took the leadership reigns on an interim basis in August 2022 after former superintendent Mike Wake left his post. Prior to the change, she was the division’s assistant superintendent of education, student services and administration — a role she held for 21/2 years.

Moffat began her career with the SJASD as an early years teacher in 2000. She has worked as a divisional co-ordinator, school administrator and division-level administrator throughout her career.

In a release, Moffatt said she was “humbled and honoured” for the opportunity, and looks forward to working with trustees, staff, students, families and the wider community to educate and support the division’s diverse student body.

Last year, only one of the six English divisions in Winnipeg — including Winnipeg, River East Transcona, Louis Riel, Pembina Trails, Seven Oaks and St. James-Assiniboia — was led by a woman.

There are now four women in chief executive officer roles in Winnipeg, River East Transcona, Pembina Trails and the SJASD.

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press