School districts are among last havens of democracy. Let them make decisions – not politicians.

Over the past several years, education has become the centerpiece of American politics. Local school board meetings are suddenly national news, and many of the most hotly contested policy debates revolve around the content found in our classrooms.

That education has become such a fiery issue should not surprise us. Americans instinctively understand that what we think determines who we are as a nation. However, it is important that we do not let the importance of this issue give us a license to erode one of the last great institutions of local democracy.

In the last couple of months, Democrats and Republicans have used the controversies over school curricula as an excuse to use the power of the state to reshape American education. Kentucky Republicans continually advocate for laws that ban certain topics from the school and mandate school treatment of gender and sexual minorities. In response to this, Democrats have led the charge for laws that simply mirror those of their opponents. Requiring schools to behave in certain ways that comport with their more liberal ethos.

Neither party does much to veil the intentions of such policies – they wish to redesign American culture to align with their ideological commitments. Though such impulses are perhaps understandable, they are not healthy.

Like all ideologues, each side has allowed itself to be carried away from the realm of political pragmatism, brutally steamrolling local democracy and freedom in the process.

Let democracy run its course

There is a better alternative to the statism of the contemporary right and left: Let democracy run its course. To see the chaos of a Virginia school board meeting can be unsettling, but in truth, it should give us hope. This is what local democracy should look like: Concerned citizens coming together to debate the policy choices that shape their daily lives.

Not only is such political engagement a healthy aspect of our civic life, but we need more of it. This sort of government – one where you drive to a meeting and get a say in what happens – is the form of politics most amendable to human freedom. This sort of policymaking can sometimes get messy, but that is a product of genuine debate.

When people engage in discourse about issues that so deeply affect them, tempers are bound to run hot. However, in the end, most people respect the outcome all the more for having had some direct input regardless of whether their side wins.

Democratic debate of this kind can also play an important role in reviving a more respectful culture. When policy decisions are made by distant legislatures or unelected bureaucrats, there is no reason to interact with those we disagree with.

Local democracy forces us to engage with the other side, and in so doing exposes the human side of those we too often think of as enemies. In short, though it looks more chaotic, local democracy can do much to restore a healthier civic culture.

School districts are one of the last havens of local democracy remaining in a world dominated by statist tedium. So instead of state legislatures issuing book bans or the federal government regulating school athletics programs, we should be turning more decisions over to local school districts. We hear a lot these days about the erosion of American democracy. Here is one way to revive it.

Jeffery Tyler Syck is an Assistant Professor of Politics at the University of Pikeville.

