School district in Idaho follows in Florida’s footsteps with ‘don’t say gay’ policy | Opinion

Nampa’s school board does it again, marching as good little foot soldiers in the far right’s obsessive, cult-like crusade against what they think is wokeism.

This time, these radical school board members, who previously banned two dozen library books, are now following in the footsteps of Florida (not a state you want to emulate) by passing their own version of the Sunshine State’s “don’t say gay” policy.

Board members Monday night approved a policy that prohibits classroom instruction and discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation, transgender identity and gender expression.

Students talking about gender identity or sexual orientation will be referred to a counselor, who will direct the conversation to the parent or guardian.

As if sexual identity and gender expression were merely something to be kept hidden away in the home, away from public view.

Most of us take for granted the simple act of honestly expressing who we are and presenting ourselves to the world.

The new policy, to the contrary, sends the message to gay and transgender students that they need to stay in the closet, stay out of sight and stay silent.

What a terrible signal this sends to children and teens struggling with societal acceptance of their sexual orientation and gender identity. It’s already difficult enough; policies like Nampa’s make it worse.

“By not allowing the discussion of gender and orientation topics within schools, you’re no longer creating a safe environment for our kids,” Nampa patron Mindy OldenKamp told board members Monday night. “This quickly becomes a life and death issue for some.”

OldenKamp said the policy could exacerbate suicide rates, which are already higher among LGBTQ+ youth than other demographics. Other opponents said the policy would erode safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth, and create opportunities for harassment and bullying by “othering” students.

Two patrons, originally from California, said that they moved to Nampa to get away from conversations about gender identity in the classroom.

“I’ve seen where this goes,” one man told board members.

Where exactly does this go? To a place of openness and understanding of differences? Heaven forbid.

Florida’s original “don’t say gay” law prohibited classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” The law this year was expanded to all grades.

The Florida law has reportedly had a chilling effect on school districts throughout the state.

But perhaps even more significant, such laws and policies give license to homophobic, transphobic and, frankly, hateful people who now feel emboldened to vilify those in the LGBTQ community and label homosexuality a mental illness.

Thank goodness for Nampa school board member Mandy Simpson, who knows better than anyone the impact of such policies, as she’s also a teacher.

“I know from firsthand experience, that if kids don’t feel safe in a classroom, they will not even begin to try to learn the reading, the writing, the math,” said Simpson.

Finally, we have to ask, “What’s the problem this policy is trying to solve?”

The perceived problem seems to be an irrational fear that somehow by merely talking about sexuality or gender identity in school, it will somehow “turn” your child gay or transgender. It’s part of a false narrative that teachers and librarians are “groomers.”

The policy is based on fear, ignorance and hatred.

Such principles should have no place in public schools.

Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are opinion editor Scott McIntosh, opinion writer Bryan Clark, editor Chadd Cripe, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community member Mary Rohlfing.