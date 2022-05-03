School Covid restrictions in Wales to be lifted next week

Catherine Lough, PA Education Correspondent
·2 min read

Covid measures for schools in Wales will be brought into line with guidance for businesses and other organisations, it was announced on Tuesday.

Education and Welsh Language minister Jeremy Miles said the changes “reflect the move from pandemic to endemic”.

The Welsh Government wrote to schools on Tuesday to inform them that they no longer need to use Covid measures based on local circumstance, which are based on the Local Covid-19 decision framework.

The changes are in line with the Welsh Government’s stance that coronavirus should now be considered in the same context as other infectious illnesses such as flu.

Jeremy Miles
Education and Welsh Language minister Jeremy Miles said the changes ‘reflect the move from pandemic to endemic’ (PA)

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted by May 9 if the public health situation remains stable. Changes to requirements to schools will come into effect on the same day.

Schools will still be advised to work with local authorities and public health advisers so that measures are “appropriate and proportionate” and reflect the levels of local risk.

Schools and other education settings will be given checklists to consider which local measures remain proportionate, while special schools will continue to follow guidance for children and young people who are clinically vulnerable.

Mr Miles told the Welsh Government’s weekly press briefing: “In line with the wider public health guidance published at the last three-week review, we have today written to headteachers to signpost the impending changes to our advice for schools, which reflect the move from pandemic to endemic.

“This will ensure school guidance is more closely aligned with the rest of society.”

He added: “We all know that Covid-19 has not gone away. It remains vitally important we reduce the spread of the virus where we can – this includes, for example, following self-isolation guidance, and for education settings to continue to undertake robust risk assessments.”

