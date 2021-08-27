School COVID-19 testing delayed in Charlotte, as health leader urges more precautions

A plan to test weekly unvaccinated teachers and staff in local schools did not come together in time for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools District’s return to classrooms.

Both local and state health officials have advised that schools reopening should use rapid COVID-19 testing on site for screening — particularly any employee who isn’t vaccinated or does not provide proof they are vaccinated.

Unlike a number of major employers in Charlotte, CMS is not yet tracking vaccination among staff or teachers.

Districts that newly opted into on-site school testing via a North Carolina state health program experienced delays in launch, according to a recent letter from the local health director to CMS’ superintendent. The Department of Health and Human Services is providing the service at no charge for schools.

The delay at CMS means thousands of children and teachers began meeting in classrooms without COVID-19 testing in place, which helps prevent cases from becoming outbreaks, particularly among people with no clear symptoms. Classrooms are operating at normal capacity and CMS requires everyone in the school building wear a mask.

Officials said this week they are working aggressively to implement school-based testing procedures for both employees and students that will provide end-to-end services, including supplies, receiving parent or guardian consent, administration, interpretation and the communication of results.

This week, a letter shared with The Charlotte Observer and other media outlets indicates CMS officials have been urged by Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris to figure out who on staff is vaccinated against COVID-19 — and ensure any adult who isn’t is providing proof of a negative test result, on a weekly basis.

But neither of those were in place this week as close to 19,000 employees returned to work at CMS across 178 schools, serving more than 140,000 students.

No launch date is targeted, but CMS officials said: “(We) understand the sense of urgency and anticipate being about to announce the roll-out soon.”

“The approach we’ll be taking at CMS is a phased-in approach,” Christine Pejot, chief human resources officer said. “So that once we have this in our schools we can make sure we implement it with fidelity.”

Cases at reopening

As teachers returned to classrooms to prepare for the district’s opening of in-person learning Wednesday, 31 new staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 — a figure that includes only recent positive test results as of Aug. 20. More current data has yet to be released by CMS but is expected Friday.

On the evening of the first day of school, at least two principals notified families of known positive cases. Those included one positive test from someone at Community House Middle, and one from Myers Park High. Prior to the week of students starting, there were 41 schools or work sites in CMS with at least one known case but no outbreaks were identified.

Public schools across the state are largely following guidance in North Carolina Strong Schools Toolkit, an expansive guide to COVID-19 safety measures. The toolkit states: “Testing should not be used alone, but in combination with other prevention to reduce risk of transmission in schools. When schools implement testing combined with prevention strategies, they can detect new cases to prevent outbreaks, reduce the risk of further transmission, and protect students, teachers, and staff ... School testing programs can increase family confidence in school attendance and reduce barriers to testing access in a community.”

Harris has said — and data has shown for weeks — that the Charlotte area is at high-risk, again, for coronavirus infections to spread rapidly. In her letter to Superintendent Earnest Winston last week, she wrote testing of unvaccinated teachers should be in place by “the beginning of the school year.”

CMS is not testing, tracking vaccine

CMS is one of the county’s largest employers. Many large employers in Charlotte are asking workers to submit proof of vaccination before returning for in-person work.

Other than Charlotte’s two hospital systems requiring workers get a COVID-19 vaccine, most employers have not yet mandated the shots.

The city of Charlotte, with around 8,000 government employees, has begun tracking who is vaccinated, and leaders say they’ll use that information to make COVID-19 return-to-work decisions. County government workers are required to submit proof of vaccination and those who aren’t vaccinated by Sept. 7 will be required to test for COVID weekly, in hopes of avoiding outbreaks as in-person work resumes.

Several major employers have postponed in-person return to work in Charlotte in light of the highly-contagious delta variant.

Plans for an eventual return, based on what several companies said earlier this summer, would hinge on vaccination rates among workers and whether it could be done safely. For example, Bank of America - which has around 16,000 employees working from its headquarters city, Charlotte - began allowing vaccinated workers who provided proof of their shot to voluntarily return in July for office work. LendingTree also invited back vaccinated workers in July. Ally has said vaccinated workers in Charlotte were able to resume some in-person work this summer.

But CMS contends that they haven’t been asking staff to provide vaccination status because the district hasn’t required employees to be vaccinated.

“The district is not tracking teacher or staff vaccinations,” Eve White, the CMS executive director of communications, said. “We will learn more about vaccination status of staff when we begin the phased COVID testing plan currently under development.

“The plan being considered would require proof of vaccination for staff who want to opt out of weekly COVID testing.”

Part of the delay is CMS first met with the state-approved vendor Aug. 12. District officials couldn’t begin to develop a program without the state’s approval of the vendor.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, two medical testing vendors will be available to all of the state’s schools.

As of Aug. 5, 44 school districts, 47 charter schools and 48 independent schools had opted to participate in the school testing program.

“School-based testing for COVID-19 is one of the key strategies to getting our children safely back into the classroom, and NCDHHS will help every North Carolina school get the resources they need to have a strong testing program,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary Susan Gale Perry.

School officials met with the vendor and county officials Wednesday. Next steps involve identifying the staff at each school and worksite who will help facilitate, implementing the consent process for students, and also the vaccine status collection of staff.

CMS will test unvaccinated staff weekly. Students will be tested in a “pooled grouping,” meaning that an entire class will self-swab and the tests be pooled together. If any positive comes from the group, then someone will come back out to individually test the class where a positive showed up again. “Surveillance testing” is important in students because it tests people who don’t necessarily show symptoms, like many children.

It is unclear how often students will be tested.

One school board member says he thinks the district should require in-person workers be vaccinated.

“I have been a consistent advocate for adding mandatory staff COVID vaccinations,” Sean Strain said.

“It is the single biggest action we can take as a system to protect our staff from serious illness/hospitalization and death.”

Strain continued: “Masks don’t prevent transmission, they reduce it … and they certainly do nothing to prevent or reduce the contraction rate and degree of illness once transmission has occurred. If the superintendent had issued a vaccination mandate four weeks ago, along with a mask mandate, our staff would have started the school year with much, much more protection against the disease.”