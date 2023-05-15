‘At school, I was constantly being punched, kicked and mocked for not being local’

‘I never told my parents about my being bullied, which was a mistake,’ says Richard - Andrew Crowley/Andrew Crowley

I went to two different secondary schools and had two very different experiences. I first went to the Coopers’ Company, an all-boys’ grammar in the East End of London, just off the Mile End Road.

It didn’t have a very good reputation – it was rough and filthy, underfunded and under-resourced, with a poor calibre of staff and classrooms full of skinheads.

I have no idea why I went there as we lived in Romford, Essex – way outside the school’s catchment area. As a result I was the only boy who arrived in this tight-knit East End community with no existing friends. I was very much the outsider. I was tall for my age but quite slight and gangly.

And because of the slightness, and the otherness, quite easily bullied. In fact I was a walking punchbag. I’d be walking down a corridor and somebody would just come up and hit me. Nobody was being stabbed as they might be today, but I was constantly being punched, kicked and mocked for not being local.

It was challenging and very, very wearing. You can see my nose is slightly bent. On one occasion I was in the cloakroom getting my coat, and when I turned around there was a boy who picked on me a lot. He punched me in the nose – and broke it. I still remember that boy’s name but I won’t reveal it because people change: he was just a boy then, he might now be a vicar saving souls.

After a while I got onto the rugby team. I also played cricket for the school and made some friends. But this sense of being “other” never went away. Nor did the bullying.

At times I’d think it was over because nothing had happened for a few weeks, but then it would all start up again. Corporal punishment was routine.

The music teacher had responsibility to administer the cane. He was having an affair with the English teacher, and she came in when it was my turn to be caned. And I have to say there was some quasi-sexual thing going on. Even at that age I could tell they were both a bit excited.

We also had this very odd games master. When we were playing rugby he said he didn’t want his team wearing “namby pamby” underpants under our rugby shorts, and so when we filed out of the changing room he would pull our shorts towards him by the waistband to check we weren’t wearing any – behaviour that today would have people in prison for sexual assault.

After three years my parents moved to Brentwood and I transferred to a fantastic mixed school: Shenfield High School. Where Coopers had been rough and violent, with physical punishment and weird couplings between teachers, I walked into this civilised, calm, tranquil environment.

I remember floating home that first afternoon, just so relieved and happy to be at a school that was kind and gentle and fun. Here was this totally different atmosphere, conditioned by the fact that there were girls who had a civilising effect on the boys.

At the same time it was difficult for me because I was incredibly shy and not used to being with girls. I didn’t know how to talk to them. I would watch the other boys with the girls in the class, flirting with them and starting to go on dates.

So once again I felt like an outsider. Shenfield had a very enlightened teaching staff. All the teachers were young, enthusiastic and friendly, and I did well there.

I was good at English, history and geography, but totally hopeless at maths. Mr Patterson, the music master, was young and played guitar: he could do Paul Simon-style fingerpicking.

My best friend, Paul Dedman, and I had started to learn the guitar together. One day we were playing some basic chords when Mr Patterson came in and said, “Let me teach you.”

And he gave us private lessons for about three months – for free. He was incredibly generous with his time. Then there was Miss Gamage, our geography teacher. Every single boy, from the first to the sixth form, was in love with her, including me. She was lovely and had a gorgeous Yorkshire accent too.

She took our geography class on a field trip to the Weald of Kent one day. Just by sheer luck of the draw I ended up sitting next to her on the journey back. I was the envy of every male on the coach, and I remember a sense of real status that for an hour and a half I was sitting next to Miss Gamage. It’s a memory that is still with me.

By then I knew I wanted to be a journalist; my dad had been one, and from what he’d told me it sounded fun, like going to a party every day. That summer of 1972, aged 16, I wrote to the editor of the local paper, the Brentwood Argus, asking for work experience. Could I come in and make the coffee and see how a newsroom works?

I got an immediate letter back from the editor, basically saying, “F--- off – this is a working newspaper; we don’t have room for kids.” But in the second post, another letter arrived, hand-written – an apology from the editor.

He’d had a terrible day, the printing press had broken and they thought the paper wasn’t going to come out. Also, if I popped in the next day he’d give me 20 minutes to explain how it all worked.

I knew a bit about journalism from Dad, so I wasn’t quite the ingénue. We had a good chat, at the end of which the editor sat back, lit a cigarette, and said, “Do you want to start tomorrow?” “For the week?” I asked.

“No,” he replied. “As a cub reporter. We’ll give you an apprenticeship for three years, and when you’re 19 you’ll be a qualified journalist.

But I’ll need your answer by tomorrow morning.” My mum said, “No, you’re going to uni.” But when Dad got home he said, “Hang on…” So I took the offer.

My parents wrote to school and the next day I started work. That was 50 years ago. After two or three months working on the paper I was sent back to Shenfield to interview my old headmaster, Mr Harry, who was very entertained by this boy in his new brown suit.

When we’d finished the interview he said, “Let me show you something.” And he opened a drawer and took out my maths exam paper, and told me the Examination Board had sent it back to him, claiming it was the worst maths paper they’d ever seen.

The newspaper world welcomed me as a cub reporter, and for the first time I felt part of a team. I didn’t feel as if I was on the outside looking in, and I’ve maintained that enjoyment of being part of an organised team ever since.

It’s one of the reasons I enjoy going in to do Good Morning Britain, I absolutely love that team spirit because it compensates for never having had that at school.

I never told my parents about my being bullied, which was a mistake. I had a very happy home life and they would have done something about it. There’s a lot of shame attached to being bullied: you don’t want to be seen as a victim or as in some way deserving of it. Of course you’re not, but as a young person that’s how you think.

But in some ways it was a useful experience because it made me quite rational about how sometimes you just have to get through unpleasant experiences and stay in one piece.

