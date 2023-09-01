School concrete closures latest: Decision to shut couldn't have come any earlier, minister insists

RAAC was detected in Eldwick Primary School in Bradford - SWNS

The decision to shut schools across the country just three days before the beginning of the new term could not have been made any earlier, the schools minister has said.

More than 100 schools and colleges built using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) were told to partially or fully close buildings over fears the material could make buildings unsafe or cause them to collapse.

Nick Gibb told GB News: “We took the decision as soon as the evidence emerged. We were proactively seeking that evidence, unlike any other governments around the world.

“We take this issue very seriously and as that evidence emerged, we discussed it with experts.

“We worked out what the consequences would be for schools.

“This happened in the summer. It could have happened in the coming November. It could have happened during term time.

“It just so happened that it happened over this summer.”

08:33 AM BST

More schools likely to close, schools minister says

Nick Gibb told GB News: “We are putting large amounts of capital into the school estate to improve the condition and, by the way, RAAC applies only in the period (between) the 1950s and the 1990s, so schools built or extended before that period or afterwards - which is about half the school estate - will not even need to consider whether they have RAAC.

“The issue is any extensions or schools built in that period, and that’s where we’ve been focusing our surveys and evidence-gathering since 2022, so we know where RAAC is in the school estate.

“It’s in 156 schools. There may be more after that as these questionnaires continue to be surveyed and we continue to do more surveying work.”

Asked if parents should worry during the wait for more survey results, Mr Gibb said: “No, they shouldn’t worry. Parents will be informed by the school. We were speaking to schools yesterday, some more today, and then schools are telling parents what action they are taking.”

He added: “We now are taking a cautious approach. It is a very cautious approach based on a number of cases that emerged over the summer.

“We are now saying that we think those buildings or rooms should be taken out of use. That’s a very cautious approach, so parents can be confident that if they’ve not been contacted by their school it is safe to send children back into school.”

08:30 AM BST

Cost of alternative arrangements for pupils is 'significant'

A head teacher whose school was closed earlier this year over RAAC-related issues said the costs of making alternative arrangements for pupils was “significant”.

Cass Evans of Parks Primary School in Leicester told the BBC: “We’re up to around 30,000 at the moment.”

She said costs related to bringing in containers, new toilets, and whiteboard stands had contributed to the bill.

08:21 AM BST

Court closed and seven hospitals affected by RAAC being rebuilt

An exterior view of Harrow Crown Court, London - PA

The Government is rebuilding seven hospitals due to issues related to “extensive RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete)”, the schools minister has said.

Asked on BBC Breakfast if other public buildings could be affected by that type of building material used between the 1950s and the mid-1990s, Nick Gibb said: “Right across the public sector, we are surveying the estate.

“You’ve heard of a court closing at Harrow. We are taking action, of course, in the hospital sector as well.

“Hospitals are very large buildings and they have teams of very expert maintenance people monitoring the building the whole time.

“They use propping where they identify RAAC and also we are rebuilding seven hospitals because of extensive RAAC in those hospitals.”

Meanwhile, Harrow Crown Court in north-west London was also closed last week after the potentially dangerous material was found.

08:15 AM BST

Roof cave in prompted mass closures

By Neil Johnston; Joe Pinkstone, science correspondent ; Riya Makwana; Catherine Lough and Louisa Clarence-Smith, education editor

It was the discovery of rubble in classrooms at a school thought to be safe that prompted the Government to take drastic action and halt the return from the summer holidays for thousands of children.

‌After years of inaction, the Department for Education went into panic mode when it found that planks of lightweight, bubble-like concrete previously considered a “non-critical” risk had caved in at one school “without warning”.

‌No pupils were inside but the collapse prompted the order for more than 100 schools to close their doors or shut crumbling classrooms over the risk posed by Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

‌More closures are expected as an estimated 700,000 children are taught in dilapidated schools. Experts are already predicting a billion-pound headache for the Government.

08:09 AM BST

What is reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC)?

By Joe Pinkstone, science correspondent

RAAC, or reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, is a type of concrete widely used in buildings during the second half of the 20th century.

‌It was a common building material in public sector buildings between the 1960s and the 1980s, and was a popular choice for walls as well as roofs.

‌The raw materials are cement, blast furnace slag and pulverised fuel ash or silica flour, and these are mixed with water and aluminium powder.

‌However, the material has air throughout, which poses long-term durability concerns. Air inside the material makes it vulnerable to moisture, which causes its tensile strength to deteriorate, posing a risk of collapse.

The material can appear fine and suddenly catastrophically fail without warning.

08:01 AM BST

Calls to publish full list of affected schools

Opposition ministers have called for a full list of schools affected by RAAC in their buildings to be published.

The Department for Education (DfE) said a minority of the state facilities may have to move completely and some children may be forced back into pandemic-style remote learning.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told broadcasters: “Most parents should not be worried about this at all.”

But shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “We haven’t seen the full list of schools affected. We don’t know where they are, ministers should come clean with parents and set out the full scale of the challenge that we’re facing.”