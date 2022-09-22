School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death

Katie Dickinson and Dave Higgens, PA
·3 min read

A school has been left “completely devastated” after a 15-year-old pupil died following a stabbing outside the gates.

A murder inquiry was launched after the teenager died in hospital following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Headteacher Andrew Fell said in a statement that NHTS had “lost a wonderful student from our school community”.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery, according to police.

He was pronounced dead a short time later, and detectives from the force’s Homicide and Major Inquiry Team are leading the investigation.

Mr Fell said in a statement: “It is with enormous sadness that I must tell you that following an incident on Woodhouse Hill Road yesterday one of our pupils has tragically lost their life.

“The pupil was taken by ambulance to hospital after the incident but despite the most valiant of efforts, medical staff were unable to save their life.

“This is truly shocking news for our pupils, your children and our staff. We will be providing specialist support for any among our community who feel they could benefit.”

Floral tributes
Tributes left outside the school (Katie Dickinson/PA)

The statement said the school will not open until 10.30am on Thursday and then only to students who need support.

A police cordon blocking the pavement on a section of Woodhouse Hill was in place on Thursday morning, and floral tributes have been left at the scene.

Mr Fell said: “West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent investigation, so it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.

“I would urge everyone not to engage in speculation about possible causes or perpetrators and allow the police to make their inquiries. A statement has been released.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil’s family and friends who must feel, as we do, completely devastated. They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said police have identified a number of witnesses to the incident.

“Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life,” he said.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220521713.

