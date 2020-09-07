School closes after five teachers test positive for coronavirus two days after reopening

Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, Suffolk, has closed after five members of staff tested positive for COVID-19. (Google)

A school has closed after five of its teachers tested positive for coronavirus within two days of reopening.

Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, Suffolk, is closed on Monday for a deep clean following the positive COVID-19 tests.

It had reopened to some pupils last Thursday and many more from other year groups were due to return on Monday.

However, the school has been forced to close on the advice of Public Health England.

Last week, there were queues at the gates as schools reopened across the UK.

Five members of teaching staff at Samuel Ward Academy have tested positive for COVID-19 while another two are awaiting their results.

The school said in a statement that the closure was a “precautionary measure” and it hoped to reopen on Tuesday.

Headteacher Andy Hunter said: “The safety of pupils and all those who work at the school is my biggest priority.

“Obviously this is a huge disappointment after working so hard to get the school back up and running.

“I will be looking closely at the systems we put in place to try to understand how the transmission occurred and to make sure we do everything possible to limit the chances of the same thing happening again.

“I am very disappointed by this disrupted start to the school term. We have taken very extensive precautions.

“We were delighted that term had started so well last week and were looking forward to the final two year groups starting.

View photos A number of schools reopened their doors to pupils last week. (AP Photo) More

“We are determined to do all we can to stop the further spread of the virus and agree with the precautionary action to close the school.”

Anyone who has been in close contact with infected staff has been contacted and asked to self-isolate for 14 days, the school said.

Further contact tracing will continue and additional pupils and staff may be asked to self-isolate.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health at Suffolk County Council, said: “Understandably, this news may worry parents across Suffolk, but it is important to remember that the risk of children contracting COVID-19 is still very small.

“Evidence suggests that children are more likely to contract COVID-19 at home.”

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter