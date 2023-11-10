School bus crashes into stopped flatbed trailer, IL cops say. 4 students, driver hurt

A school bus taking students home after school crashed into a stopped flatbed trailer in Illinois, according to local news reports.

The crash was reported at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, near Du Quoin, in Perry County, KMOV reported.

“The bus driver and several students were transported to area hospitals with injuries,” Illinois State Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police later said four students and the school bus driver were injured, KFVS reported, and 11 students were not hurt. The truck driver pulling the trailer also wasn’t hurt, according to the station.

Video recorded by WFCN shows the front driver side of a St. Bruno Catholic School bus crashed into the trailer.

“If everyone would please take a minute to send up prayers for our St. Bruno Falcon Family,” the school said on Facebook. “For those that were involved in the wreck and their families.”

Illinois State Police said the truck, pulling the flatbed trailer, was stopped on U.S. 51 southbound to turn east on Kimmel Road, according to WSIL.

“For an unknown reason, the school bus failed to avoid the (truck), and the front driver side of the school bus struck the rear passenger side of the flatbed trailer,” police said, according to WSIL.

The Du Quoin Police Department told drivers the road would be closed “for a long duration of time due to a major motor vehicle accident.”

Du Quoin is about 90 miles southeast of St. Louis.

