Girl, 14, and driver die after school coach overturns on M53

A 14-year-old girl and a bus driver have died following a motorway crash on the Wirral involving a school coach and a car.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the M53 northbound carriageway after the coach struck a reservation and overturned near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.

In a press conference at Birkenhead Town Hall, Merseyside Police Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson said 54 people including the driver had been travelling on the bus.

Two children were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and some children were later taken to Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park hospitals following a medical assessment.

Pupils from West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school were on their way to lessons at the time of the crash at around 8am on Friday.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) later declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later de-escalated.

03:27 PM BST

Wirral council statement

Wirral council is “working closely” with schools affected by a fatal crash between a schoolbus and a car on the M53.

Simone White, director for children, families, and education at Wirral Council told a press conference: “Council staff are working closely with the schools, and have been doing so since they were informed of the incident this morning.

“I’m sure everybody will understand that for the moment, our focus, and the focus of the schools, is in supporting the pupils, families, and wider school community who will have all been affected by this incident.

“As a council we will continue to work with other local areas and all those who are affected as we wish to provide support and assistance as needed to the families who have been involved in this.”

03:16 PM BST

Keir Starmer sends condolences after 'unimaginably sad news'

Keir Starmer sends condolences after 'unimaginably sad news'

03:13 PM BST

Ambulance service declared major incident

Joanne Clague, area director for North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside, said a major incident was declared following reports of a crash involving a coach on Friday morning.

She told a press conference: “This was due to the potential number of casualties involved.

“As a result, we sent a substantial number of ambulances, senior clinicians and our hazardous area response teams. A critical care doctor was also dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, we can confirm that there were two fatalities as a result of this crash.

“A further two patients were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

“In addition, we have taken a number of patients to surrounding hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.”

03:01 PM BST

Merseyside Police - Children in convoy witnessed crash

Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson also told the press conference: “50 other children were taken to an emergency training centre where they were medically assessed and eight of those children have been taken to the Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park hospitals.

“Our thoughts and condolences are very much with their family and friends at this tragic time.

“Family Liaison Officers are providing specialist support to both families and we are working with the schools, Wirral Council and Cheshire West Council to ensure the necessary trauma support is in place for the children on the bus.

“We also know that other children from both schools were on buses travelling in convoy with the bus involved and they witnessed the incident and they too will be provided with specialist trauma support.

“The motorway is expected to be closed for a number of hours whilst investigative work is carried out and we would like to thank motorists for their patience while the investigation is ongoing.”

02:59 PM BST

Firefighters helped passengers exit overturned school coach on M53

Mark Thomas, area manager of Merseyside Fire and Rescue service, told a press conference: “Firefighters worked with emergency services colleagues at scene to stabilise the vehicle. We ensured the scene was safe, and we assisted casualties exiting the bus.

“Working jointly with our police and ambulance colleagues, shortly after we were able to assist the casualties onto a second coach to receive care away from the scene.

“Our operations are currently scaling down, and currently we stay at the scene, in attendance, to preserve the scene with Merseyside Police whilst an investigation is conducted.

“The thoughts of everyone at Merseyside Police Fire and Rescue Service are with the friends, the colleagues, and the families of all of those involved in this terrible incident.”

02:56 PM BST

Two children taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson has told a press conference that emergency services were called to reports of an overturned bus on the M53 just after eight o’clock on Friday morning.

He said: “We can confirm that the bus was a school bus, taking pupils to West Kirby and Calday grammar schools on the Wirral.

“We understand there were 54 people including the driver on the bus. Sadly, I can confirm that the driver and a 14-year-old schoolgirl have died.

“Two children were taken from the scene to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.”

02:37 PM BST

Schoolgirl, 14, and driver die after school coach overturns on M53

A 14-year-old schoolgirl and a coach driver have died after a motorway crash involving a school bus and a car, Merseyside Police said.

02:36 PM BST

Watch: Press conference under way

Watch: Press conference under way

01:44 PM BST

Major incident de-escalated at Alder Hey Hospital

A major incident at Alder Hey’s Children Hospital has now been de-escalated.

The hospital warned its emergency department was “extremely busy” following the school bus crash on the M53 on Friday morning.

It had warned parents and carers to only attend in the case of an emergency but in an updated routine appointments can now be attended as normal.

Alder Hey tweeted: “We’ve now de-escalated from a major incident, however our A&E remains extremely busy. Please only attend in cases of emergency, or use our Symptom Checker before attending. If you have an appointment at Alder Hey, please still attend as normal. Thank you.

01:08 PM BST

Merseyside Police to host press conference at Birkenhead Town Hall

Merseyside Police will hold a press conference at 2.30pm into the school bus crash on the M53.

Wirral Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson will provide an update at Birkenhead Town Hall.

12:22 PM BST

Police ask public to refrain from speculation

An update on the M53 closure from @MerseyPolice. If you witnessed the incident/have dashcam footage please read the thread to find out how to contact Merseyside Police.



Police ask public to refrain from speculation

12:15 PM BST

Picture: School bus overturns on M53

M53

11:57 AM BST

M53 closure expected for "considerable time"

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The closure is expected to remain in place for a considerable time today.”

The M53 is closed in both directions due to overturned coach from J5 A41 New Chester Road (Eastham) to J4 A5137 Brimstage Road (Bebington).

11:41 AM BST

Labour MPs issue statements

Two Merseyside Labour MPs have sent their thoughts to people affected by the crash on the M53.

Angela Eagle tweeted: “I am aware of a serious road traffic incident this morning on the M53 involving a local school bus. My thoughts are with everyone involved, their families & the school community.

“Thoughts also with emergency services at Arrowe Park who are presently responding to the situation.”

Margaret Greenwood wrote: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident on the M53. I know the emergency services will be working hard to support people; if there’s any assistance I can provide, please call my office on 0151 792 3416.”

11:28 AM BST

Alder Hey Hospital declares major incident

Alder Hey Hospital declares major incident

11:07 AM BST

Woman seriously injured and 50 children treated at scene

10:55 AM BST

Merseyside Fire Service confirm a "number of casualties"

In a statement Merseyside Fire and Rescue service said:

Fire crews have been called to the scene of a road traffic collision between junctions 5 and 4 of the M53 on the northbound carriageway this morning. Two fire engines and the Search and Rescue Team are in attendance. Crews were alerted at 8.05am and on scene at 8.16am. Crews arrived at the scene to find an overturned bus with a number of casualties. North West Ambulance and Merseyside Police are also in attendance. The incident is ongoing and the carriageway will remain closed for some time.

10:41 AM BST

Tranmere Rovers - 'Our thoughts are with pupils'

We are saddened to hear the news of a bus accident on the M53 this morning.



We hope our friends at Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School are all safe.



Tranmere Rovers - 'Our thoughts are with pupils'

10:28 AM BST

North West Ambulance Service releases statement

10:25 AM BST

Councillor - Pupils from two grammar schools on the bus

Sherin Akhtar, a Labour councillor based in Cheshire, tweeted: “I can confirm that there has been an accident on the M53 this morning going towards the Wirral.

“It involves a Carvers coach ( W3) travelling to Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar school for girls. Once facts are established I will be able to update you further.”

10:18 AM BST

Merseyside Police working to ensure safe removal of passengers and driver

We can confirm that emergency services are on the M53 in Hooton following a collision involving a bus on the motorway.



Just after 8am we received a report that a bus had struck a reservation on Junction 5 of the M53.



Merseyside Police working to ensure safe removal of passengers and driver

Merseyside Police statement in full:

We can confirm that emergency services are on the M53 in Hooton following a collision involving a bus on the motorway. Just after 8am we received a report that a bus had struck a reservation on Junction 5 of the M53. Junctions 3-5 of the M53 are closed in both directions. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently ensuring the safe removal of passengers and the driver, and North West Ambulance Service are at the scene attending to anyone requiring treatment. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes, and we advise people to remain patient while the incident is ongoing. Enquiries are ongoing and updates will be issued as soon as possible. Please note this incident is ongoing and we are urging people to refrain from speculating or publishing any sensitive information that could be distressing online or via social media platforms. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC quoting 23000944471.

10:16 AM BST

Grammar school releases statement

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Calday Grange Grammar School said: “We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today.

“We’re actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families.”

Pupils from West Kirby Grammar School were also reportedly on the bus at the time of the crash.

10:15 AM BST

School bus overturns on the M53

A bus carrying Merseyside pupils from two separate grammar schools has overturned on the M53.

Pupils from Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School were on board the bus when it crashed on the motorway’s northbound carriageway near junction 5.

Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service have been called to the crash with drivers urged to avoid the area.

10:14 AM BST

Good morning

The Telegraph will be bringing you live updates to a crash involving a school bus on the M53 in Merseyside carrying pupils from two grammar schools

