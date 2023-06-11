School board upgrades school trip consent forms

The Near North District School Board has upgraded its school trip consent forms, and “revamped and revolutionized the way it informs families of the details and risks of school trips,” explained the board in a recent release.

School trip preparedness plans, or STPs, for those in the know, will be easy to understand, highly visual, and contain “all the information families might need to grant informed consent.” The documents will also contain Google map links or GPS coordinates for pick up and drop off points, as well as meeting locations in the case of an emergency.

The new forms were developed by principal Emily Samuel and Bill Steer, a school board trustee and CEO of the Canadian Ecology Centre. The collaboration led to the board adopting the document that emphasizes the importance of informing the parent of all to be expected on any given student trip.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“This way, parents can be sure that they understand what the risks are,” noted Samuel, “before agreeing to allow their child to participate.”

See: Preparing for school trips with Back Roads Bill

Specifically, the new forms crafted by Steer clearly outline the nature of the trip, Google Map link, and information specific to the site to be visited. The form also details supervision, how the trip connects to the curriculum, and identifies any risks involved.

Safety guidelines will be outlined for each adventure, as will the cost of the activity and required items needed for participation.

All transportation details will be marked, same for an emergency gathering point. Emergency contact numbers will be there, along with medical information and plans for students with prevalent medical conditions.

The forms will be highly visual, the board explained, complete with maps detailing drop off and pick up points, instead of just listing an address, as before. The forms will be available electronically or via print.

“Providing information for parents electronically is especially convenient,” Samuel said, “as it allows them to quickly reference schedules or access the links provided in the document to explore the trip provider and the location.”

The STPs have been incorporated into the school board’s School Trips and Administrative Guideline, so prepare for such forms in the near future. The STPs revolution has begun.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca