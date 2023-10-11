School board recognizes community liaison officer

Sergeant Roger Drolet, of the North Bay Police Service, was honoured by the Near North District School board for his service to the student community. Drolet, who was recently promoted, was Constable Drolet during his time as the Community and School Liaison Officer, which lasted just over two years.

Drolet mentioned he hesitated when offered the position, “because I wasn’t sure what I was getting myself into, but I’m glad I did.”

“I learned a lot about myself, and I learned a lot about what’s going on in the schools. I felt it was necessary to help as much as I possibly can.”

The school board’s Director of Education, Craig Myles, thanked the Police Service and Sergeant Drolet for his dedication on behalf of the administration. “We really appreciate you collaborating with us as a community partner to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and students.”

As a Community and School Liaison Officer, Sergeant Drolet taught students about bullying, on-line safety, the distribution of intimate images, consent, the importance of reporting these issues when they arise, and other topics pertinent to a child’s life.

Sometimes these discussions would take place before a classroom or at an assembly, and Sergeant Drolet’s “presentations were always tailored to align with students’ age and developmental stage in order to provide information that mirrored the Ontario curriculum,” the board noted.

Not only did the Sergeant educate students and staff, but he also worked with administration to review emergency preparedness plans and offered feedback procedures designed to keep students safe.

“Although we will miss his counsel and support,” said Superintendent Gay Smylie, “we are so pleased that he will be stepping into a new position of leadership within his organization.”

The Chief of the North Bay Police Service, Scot Tod, thanked the board for recognizing the work of Sergeant Drolet. The Chief detailed the importance education has in social development, and “the relationship between the police and the schools in North Bay is very important.”

Working together to educate youth early “ultimately helps with our success as police officers in our community.”

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca