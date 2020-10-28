School Bank Accounts Are Dwindling, As The Third Wave Of COVID-19 Takes Hold

At the end of last school year, Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell of eastern Washington state drew up three potential budgets for September: a best-case scenario, a doomsday scenario and one in between.

The district cut back on staff training, stopped buying new materials and school supplies, and declined to hire the additional support staff they normally hire. This fall, with a nearly 10% drop in student enrollment, the district almost had to deploy its doomsday budget ― which would have required staff layoffs.

“Thank goodness we budgeted so conservatively, because what we thought might happen actually did happen,” said Russell, whose district is using a hybrid learning model. As the months continue, though, he is pessimistic that they will continue to be so lucky. “If we got through the whole year and we didn’t have to lay anyone off, I would consider that a huge win.”

As the third wave of COVID-19 ravages the country and Congress continues to spar over its next stimulus package, school districts like Russell’s have been left in the lurch, resulting in cuts, budgetary uncertainty and, in some cases, job losses. Last spring, dozens of urban district superintendents with the Council of Great City Schools wrote to congressional leaders warning that without hundreds of billions more dollars in funding, they would be forced to lay off hundreds of thousands of teachers. Months later, it’s still too early to tell how many teacher jobs have and could be lost, in part “because districts are waiting to see if relief was coming from the federal government,” Tonya Harris, a spokesperson for the Council of Great City Schools, wrote in an email to HuffPost.

Indeed, the September jobs report showed that about 570,000 elementary and secondary school education jobs, primarily support staff, had been lost since the same time in 2019. Without aid in sight, school districts are looking into the financial abyss.

“I’m so disappointed. To have adults not make the best decisions for kids — that’s all kids want. They don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican,” Deborah Delisle, CEO and president of the Alliance for Excellent Education, a national policy and advocacy group, said about the lack of a stimulus package.

About half of districts started the school year fully remote, although that number has likely decreased since then as large districts have moved to reopen in person. Research on the safety of these reopenings remains limited and inconclusive, though the preliminary data looks hopeful. But districts have been forced to prepare for all options, often serving students both remotely and in person while gearing up for potential COVID-19 outbreaks and various shutdown scenarios. Boston Public Schools, for example, delayed reopening plans last week as cases in the city climbed. And on Wednesday, a school district in Georgia sent all students home to learn remotely for 10 days amid an outbreak.

This year, Russell spent heavily on technology expenses and personal protective equipment. Many families have chosen to homeschool or enroll their children in a virtual school, and the loss in enrollment means the district is making less money from providing school meals than usual. It’s also likely to receive less state funding for transportation services ― funding reimbursement is provided per number of riders ― though the district’s overhead costs remain the same. In Washington state, districts receive about $10,000 per student, Russell said. In total, his district stands to lose about $300,000 in funding this year.

Budgetary constraints won’t prevent Russell’s district from going back to in-person classes full time, if safety allows. But it will affect the quality of services provided and the curriculum, including a new K-8 reading program that the district was considering adopting but has since been put on the back burner. No extracurricular activities are being offered — no band, no sports.

To save money, the district has cut back on custodial services and left vacant teaching positions open. Russell said the past few months have been the second most difficult time he’s had during his 33-year career working in education, only topped by a school shooting in the district in 2017, when four students were shot and one died.

