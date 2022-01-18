School in B.C.'s Interior closes after teachers refuse to work due to high number of unmasked students

·3 min read
Teachers at Armstrong Elementary School are refusing to work in the building due to the high number of mask exemptions among students. (Armstrong Elementary/Twitter - image credit)
Teachers at Armstrong Elementary School are refusing to work in the building due to the high number of mask exemptions among students. (Armstrong Elementary/Twitter - image credit)

An elementary school in the city of Armstrong, in B.C.'s Interior, will remain closed this week as teachers refuse to work due to a high number of students not wearing masks amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The closure started Friday after several teachers at Armstrong Elementary expressed concern about a high number of mask exemptions being granted to students, resulting in what they worry is an unsafe work environment, said North Okanagan-Shuswap Teachers Association president Graham Gomme.

Gomme said a WorkSafeBC investigation is being launched into the issue.

The district says while it can no longer provide enough staff to keep the school open, it will provide remote learning for students during the closure.

"I am fully aware of the many implications this decision has on families within the school community. I also understand this is creating some inconvenience and even hardship for some of you. Our hope and intent continues to be to offer in-person learning for our students," district superintendent Donna Kriger said Monday in a letter to parents.

B.C. Teachers' Federation president Teri Mooring says she wasn't surprised when she learned about the school closure last Friday, because she knows many teachers are concerned that the public health order to wear masks in schools isn't being strictly enforced.

"It [mask wearing] is a problem across the entire province, more intensified in some districts than others," Mooring said Monday to host Chris Walker on CBC's Daybreak South.

"There isn't a district in the province where I haven't spoken to teachers and they haven't expressed concerns about low rates of mask wearing, especially in some classrooms."

Michael McArthur/CBC
Michael McArthur/CBC

Gomme said one of the major concerns presented by teachers is the fact parents do not need to provide any proof their children are unable to wear a mask.

"They don't need to go the doctor, they don't need to do anything," he said. "They just say, 'My child has an exemption' and we can't refute that."

Mooring says there has been a lot of mixed messaging about mask wearing among families of students.

"Mask wearing has become political," she said. "There just wasn't enough education given to families or, quite frankly, some education stuff around the fact this is a provincial health order," she said.

Mooring said schools should let families know it's important to mask up and vaccinate their children.

According to guidelines issued by the B.C. Ministry of Education, while mask exemptions must be accommodated, parents and schools are expected to "explore potential strategies to reinforce and enhance other safety measures" when students are unable to wear a mask in the classroom.

Kriger says the school district has been working to accommodate parents' requests for mask exemptions for their kids, but she hopes parents also make an effort to maintain good relationships with school staff.

"I understand that parents are fatigued. I also understand that kids are fatigued from this. And absolutely, our staff is fatigued," she said Monday on Daybreak South.

"I hope that we have our relationships intact, that we've been able to come through this being respectful of one another, that we can appreciate that we have differences of opinions, but that we can still get along."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Speed skating Olympians Blondin, Dubreuil front Canada's long track team for Beijing

    Eight men and eight women's speed skaters will attempt to build on Canada's storied long track history at the Olympics that includes 37 medals when they compete next month in Beijing. Ivanie Blondin, a two-time world champion in the women's mass start, and reigning men's 500-metre world champion Laurent Dubreuil are among nine veteran Winter Games athletes headed to China. The Canadian squad earned an impressive total of 24 World Cup podium finishes during Olympic qualifying. "I am heading there

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime faces 90th-ranked Finn to kick off Australian Open campaign

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top-ranked Canadian at the Australian Open, will face Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the first tennis major of the year. The 21-year-old from Montreal is ranked ninth in the world compared to No. 90 for the 22-year-old Finn. But Ruusuvuori showed little respect for the numbers at last year's Miami Open when he upset world No. 7 Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in second-round play for only his second career win over a to

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • All-Stars Kreider, Fox lead Rangers past Flyers 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Kreider scored with 6:30 left, fellow All-Star Adam Fox had two assists and the New York Rangers beat the slumping Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Saturday night. Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who have won six of eight. Oskar Lindblom and Cam York scored for the Flyers, who dropped their seventh straight. Carter Hart made 24 saves. Coach Gerard Gallant returned to the bench for the Rangers after missing the last two g

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier