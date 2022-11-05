Scholz: Xi opposing nuclear weapons in Ukraine reason enough to visit China

·1 min read
German Chancellor Scholz visits China

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was heavily criticised for a trip to Beijing this week, said on Saturday his and President Xi Jinping's joint statement opposing the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine had been reason enough to travel there.

Scholz's comments come a day after his visit to the world's second-biggest economy alongside key German corporate CEOs, the first by a G7 nation since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because the Chinese government, the President and I were able to declare that no nuclear weapons should be used in this war, that alone made the whole trip worthwhile," Scholz said during an event of his Social Democratic party.

Xi, who secured a third leadership term two weeks ago, agreed that both leaders "jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons" over Ukraine, but refrained from criticising Russia or calling on Moscow to withdraw its troops.

Scholz, who has been criticised for seeming to continue a strategy that overly exposes Germany's economy to the Chinese market, said diversifying was key to limit possible repercussions should the relationship sour.

"We have a clear plan, and we are following it through. And that means diversifying for all the countries we trade with, especially, of course, a country that is so big and has such a large share of the world economy," Scholz said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)

Latest Stories

  • Democrat for governor Cunningham brings his campaign back where it began, the Lowcountry

    He delivers his stands on abortion, marijuana and other issues during a stop in Port Royal.

  • Abortion, voting and COVID-19: Why we're eyeing these 10 governor's races in 2022 midterms

    From a fierce rematch in Georgia to a personality clash in Arizona, gubernatorial races will have major ramifications at the state and national level.

  • Iran Needs To Know the U.S. Will Destroy Its Nuclear Program

    Iran is determined to building a nuclear weapon. The U.S. must be equally committed to stopping them.

  • China’s Shadowy Spaceplane Drops Mystery Package in Orbit

    Erik Simonsen via GettyThe Chinese space program has dropped a surprise—and mysterious—object in Earth’s orbit, driving speculation about the nature of the payload.China launched a spaceplane on Aug. 4 using its Long March 2F rocket, and it has been in orbit for roughly three months, SpaceNews reports. Its trajectory has been closely associated with an unknown payload. The U.S. Space Force initially tracked the object near the spaceplane, after which Space-Track.org, an orbital objects database,

  • Sweden to distance itself from Kurdish groups in bid to join NATO

    Sweden's new government will distance itself from the Kurdish YPG militia as it tries to win Turkey's approval to join NATO, Sweden's foreign minister told Swedish Radio on Saturday. The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and its political branch PYD are considered by Turkey extensions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which launched an insurgency against Turkey in 1980 and is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

  • Mortgage rates just dipped, and home prices may be ‘reaching the peak’ — but buyers hoping for a free-fall ‘will be disappointed’

    At today’s rates and prices, the monthly mortgage payment on a median-priced home is $965 higher than it was a year ago.

  • Biden comments on coal-fired plants slammed by Manchin ahead of U.S. midterms

    Comments by President Joe Biden about shutting coal-powered energy plants days before critical midterm elections drew fire on Saturday from a key conservative Senate Democrat. "No one is building new coal plants because they can't rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of their existence of the plant," Biden said on Friday at an event touting his administration's economic policies in Carlsbad, California. The remark cast light on a touchy political issue for Biden and his fellow Democrats - inflation near four-decade peaks - that voters say is their top concern.

  • U.S. To deploy B-1B strategic bomber to U.S.-South Korea drill Saturday -Yonhap

    The U.S. Air Force plans to deploy B-1B strategic bombers in U.S.-South Korea military exercises on Saturday, Yonhap News reported, after North Korea fired a barrage of weapons tests in recent days to protest allied military drills. Seoul and Washington have been holding "Vigilant Storm" air drills since Monday, which were extended by a day to Saturday in response to what the allies call continued provocations by North Korea. This is the first the B-1B has been deployed in U.S.-South Korean drills since 2017, Yonhap said.

  • Elon Musk's Hyperloop prototype tube is gone. What does it mean for his tunneling dream?

    The above-ground Hyperloop testing tube in Hawthorne had sat idle for several years, drawing complaints about road and pedestrian access, as well as questions of its purpose.

  • Danny Masterson’s One-Time Interior Designer, Friend of the Family, Called to Testify Against Him

    The "That '70s Show" star smiled at Mariah O'Brien as she finished her testimony

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H