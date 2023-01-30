Scholz downplays differences on Ukraine on South America tour

  • German Chancellor Scholz meets with Argentina's President Fernandez, in Buenos Aires
    1/5

    Scholz downplays differences on Ukraine on South America tour

    German Chancellor Scholz meets with Argentina's President Fernandez, in Buenos Aires
  • German Chancellor Scholz meets with Argentina's President Fernandez, in Buenos Aires
    2/5

    Scholz downplays differences on Ukraine on South America tour

    German Chancellor Scholz meets with Argentina's President Fernandez, in Buenos Aires
  • Chile's President Boric and German Chancellor Scholz meet at La Moneda palace in Santiago
    3/5

    Scholz downplays differences on Ukraine on South America tour

    Chile's President Boric and German Chancellor Scholz meet at La Moneda palace in Santiago
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chile's President Boric and German Chancellor Scholz meet at La Moneda palace in Santiago
    4/5

    Scholz downplays differences on Ukraine on South America tour

    Chile's President Boric and German Chancellor Scholz meet at La Moneda palace in Santiago
  • Chile's President Boric and German Chancellor Scholz meet at La Moneda palace in Santiago
    5/5

    Scholz downplays differences on Ukraine on South America tour

    Chile's President Boric and German Chancellor Scholz meet at La Moneda palace in Santiago
German Chancellor Scholz meets with Argentina's President Fernandez, in Buenos Aires
German Chancellor Scholz meets with Argentina's President Fernandez, in Buenos Aires
Chile's President Boric and German Chancellor Scholz meet at La Moneda palace in Santiago
Chile's President Boric and German Chancellor Scholz meet at La Moneda palace in Santiago
Chile's President Boric and German Chancellor Scholz meet at La Moneda palace in Santiago
Sarah Marsh
·2 min read

By Sarah Marsh

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought to drum up support for Ukraine during his first South American tour although differences with his hosts emerged, with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declaring the region was not planning on sending weapons.

On his three-day trip, Scholz has sought to stress unity, noting all three countries he is visiting - Argentina, Chile and Brazil - condemned Russia's invasion at the United Nations General Assembly last year.

The fallout of the war and Western sanctions on Russia such as soaring food and energy prices, however, have hit the region particularly hard, raising questions over the West's approach.

Fernandez said in a joint news conference with Scholz in Buenos Aires on Saturday that Argentina, like Germany, wanted to help restore peace as soon as possible.

But asked if Argentina would send weapons to Ukraine to fend off Russian troops like Germany and its western allies had, he gave an emphatic no.

"Argentina and Latin America are not planning to send weapons to Ukraine or any other conflict zone," he said.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric did not refer to the war in his opening statements at a news conference with Scholz in Santiago de Chile on Sunday, focusing instead on economic cooperation, particularly in the commodities sector.

In both countries, Scholz visited memorials to the victims of their military dictatorships that he said underscored the need to fight for democracy and freedom.

"At this memorial to the many victims of the dictatorship here I cannot help but think of the young people who are being killed in Iran because they are fighting for freedom and a better life," he said in Buenos Aires.

German government officials say it is understandable Latin American countries, so far away from Europe and with such different concerns, have diverging views on the war, but highlighted the importance of continuing to convey Berlin's perspective.

Scholz heads on Monday to Brazil to become the first Western leader to meet with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva since his inauguration.

European wants to re-set relations with South America's largest country following the exit of the divisive far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The resilience of democracy is likely to be high on the agenda for talks given the storming of government buildings earlier this month by Bolsonaro supporters.

Still, differences can once more be expected.

Last year, Lula said Russia never should have invaded Ukraine, but added Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was as much to blame for the war as Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Additional reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Latest Stories

  • Referees' union says James was fouled on controversial play

    The National Basketball Referees Association said Sunday that LeBron James was fouled on the last play of regulation in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Boston Celtics. The NBA office also confirmed for the second time that a foul should have been called. “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes,” the union wrote in its tweet. “We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the be

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Lightning beat Kings 5-2 for 12th straight home win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for t

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • NHL notebook: Offensively challenged New York Islanders searching for answers

    Mathew Barzal paused before beginning his answer. He then took a few more seconds to collect his thoughts. "Tough question," Barzal responded when asked about the New York Islanders' offensive struggles. "It's hard to explain." The talented winger attempted another run at it moments later. "Honestly hard to explain," he said. "I don't know. I don't know ... I honestly don't know. "We're trying." And not getting very far. The Islanders were comfortably in a playoff position Dec. 9, tied on points

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.