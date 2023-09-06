Scholz blames decades of ‘timid bureaucracy’ for economic malaise

'Two-metre high piles of permits': Mr Scholz gave a dramatic speech during the general budget debate in the Bundestag - Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Olaf Scholz blamed decades of “timidity and excessive bureaucracy” for Germany’s current economic malaise in a landmark speech aimed at resetting his ailing premiership.

Addressing Germany’s parliament on Wednesday, the chancellor spoke in dramatic terms of a “risk aversion … that has settled over our country for years and decades”, suggesting it had paralysed growth.

“The citizens are fed up with this standstill, and I am too,” Mr Scholz said during a session on the 2024 budget, sporting a black eyepatch following a jogging accident.

His speech came against the backdrop of slumping polling figures for his coalition government, with flatlining economic prospects and policy squabbles between ministers seemingly having eroded public support.

Just one in seven Germans told a recent poll by broadcaster ZDF that they trusted the government to tackle the main issues facing the country.

Mr Scholz, who leads the centre-Left Social Democratic Party (SPD), is widely viewed to have been too passive while officials from junior coalition partner parties have bickered over welfare payments and climate policies.

But he told the Bundestag that he could lead Germany out of the gloom, pledging “speed instead of stasis, action instead of standing aside and cooperation instead of arguments”.

Promising an end to “two-metre high piles of permits for putting a solar panel on your roof,” Mr Scholz said he would dedicate the coming months to forging what he called a “Deutschland Pact” aimed at slashing bureaucracy surrounding planning laws and digitising key administrative tasks.

“Citizens want orientation, [and] courageous compromises,” Mr Scholz said. “That is my demand of us all: the government parties that have argued too loudly in recent months and also the democratic opposition.”

After more than a decade of relative political stability and economic growth under Angela Merkel, who was chancellor from 2005 to 2021, the public mood in Germany has soured in recent years amid concerns about an economic downturn, crumbling public infrastructure and cumbersome bureaucratic hurdles.

German drivers have become accustomed to snaking through road works on the country’s autobahns, while a recent report found that €400 billion (£343 billion) in investment is needed to replace decaying road bridges.

Meanwhile, the country’s national rail company has become a byword for delays and the wasting of public funds.

Emblematic of the bureaucratic gridlock is a project to build an underground central station in Stuttgart that is meant to link up rail connections to France and Austria.

The project, now projected to cost some €10 billion (£8.57 billion), has dragged on for more than 30 years after repeatedly being pushed back over delays that included a mission to rehome lizards from a section of track.

Concerns also surround the country’s plans to double its reliance on renewable energy sources by the end of the decade, with new wind turbine projects typically held up for an average of four years over planning.

Germany is expected to be the only major global economy not to grow this year, according to an International Monetary Fund prediction issued last month.

Seizing on the growing sense of disquiet over the country’s prospects, the centre-Right opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) party has claimed that Germany is “not just the sick man of Europe, but the sick man of the world”.

But the political party that has profited most from the depressed public mood is the far-Right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has seen its support double over the past year. Polling suggests it now lies in second-place behind the CDU, well ahead of the SPD.

The AfD claims it would reboot the economy by repairing the sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines and re-opening three nuclear power stations that were shut down earlier this year.

