Scholz asks China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    1/6

    Germany Russia Ukraine War

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    2/6

    Germany Russia Ukraine War

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listens to the debate after his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    3/6

    Germany Russia Ukraine War

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listens to the debate after his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    4/6

    Germany Russia Ukraine War

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    5/6

    Germany Russia Ukraine War

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    6/6

    Germany Russia Ukraine War

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listens to the debate after his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech at the German parliament Bundestag marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and his proclamation of a 'turning point' for German security policy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday called on China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia and instead use its influence to press Moscow for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

“My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to press for the withdrawal of Russian troops, and do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia,” Scholz said in a speech to German parliament.

The chancellor also vowed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian and military aid to help the country defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

Addressing those who are demanding that Ukraine start negotiating a truce with Russia to end the war, he said that “love of peace does not mean submission to a bigger neighbor. If Ukraine stopped defending itself, it would not be peace, but the end of Ukraine.”

“Our European peace order is defensible,” Scholz added. “Our ‘never again’ means that war of aggression will never return as a means of politics. Our ‘never again’ means that Putin’s imperialism will not prevail.”

“There is no negotiating with a gun at your temple, except for your own submission,” he said.

Scholz also said that Germany is working on meeting NATO's 2% defense spending target.

“This commitment, which I made here on Feb. 27 of last year, holds true,” Scholz said, adding that the government would increase increase the defense budget as a whole to achieve this goal.

Scholz's “turning point” speech, which came three days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, triggered weapons shipments to Ukraine and a major increase in Germany’s military spending.

Germany has become one of the leading arms suppliers to Ukraine since that speech. Lawmakers, including the main opposition bloc, gave strong backing in June to the 100 billion-euro ($106 billion) military procurement fund that the chancellor announced.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Latest Stories

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

    The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.

  • Now That Tucker Carlson Has Jan. 6 Footage, Majorie Taylor Greene Is Changing Her Tune

    The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • Matt Gaetz Shut Down By Pentagon Official For Pushing Chinese Propaganda At Hearing

    The Florida Republican introduced the ultranationalist Global Times tabloid during a House hearing where he argued for the U.S. to stop aiding Ukraine.

  • MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

    The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant

  • Putin issues alert after drone strikes 60 miles from Moscow; Russian death toll surpasses all wars since WWII: Ukraine updates

    A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia. The Russian death toll in the Ukraine invasion surpasses all of its wars since WWII.

  • Kellyanne Conway Brazenly Gaslights Fox News Viewers With Bizarre 'Challenge'

    The former White House adviser spoke about "truth in the media."

  • The ‘God Emperor’ Who Could Cost Trump the Election

    Charisma Media founder Steve Strang is one of the most influential Evangelicals in America. He's also a big fan of Ron DeSantis

  • Putin’s Nightmare Insurrection Could Hang on This One Vegetable

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayVladimir Putin’s gastro-political strategy to maintain a chokehold on Russia and conquer Ukraine is hard to digest. Many might find it inedible.Forensic banking investigators, who’ve spent the past year tracking the assets of Putin and his oligarchs, told The Daily Beast the Russian president is now using cabbage to garnish his traditional recipe of mass arrests, pervasive assassinations, and heaping portions of propaganda.C’mon

  • Strike the heart of Russia and watch its resolve crumble

    From the moment Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, there has been a distinct feeling of unease among some Western leaders at the prospect of Ukrainian forces attacking targets on Russian soil. While the Russians have shown no qualms about targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, the Ukrainians have been actively discouraged from responding in kind for fear of provoking a wider escalation in the conflict.

  • Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson access to secret January 6 footage. Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have little to say about it.

    Top congressional Democrats have condemned the move. But McConnell, along with several House Republicans, declined to offer judgment on it.

  • Whispers of Putin’s Secret Lifeline Threaten Rebound in Russia’s War

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d

  • Trump Stiffed Local Cops. Now It’s Coming Back to Bite Him.

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastAs Donald Trump’s Secret Service detail—and the size of his MAGA rallies—has ebbed and flowed, one standard operating procedure for the former president has remained constant: Whenever possible, stiff the contractors.For all the “back the blue” merchandise one can buy at a Trump rally, finding an event where the cops actually working it had their overtime covered by the campaign is surprisingly difficult. But there’s a cost for Trump, too; the he

  • DeSantis' new memoir skips juicy details about his life that could emerge in a presidential bid. Here's what he left out.

    DeSantis published his first memoir, which keeps many details about his life and work private. Insider read the book and identified missing pieces.

  • Bedraggled Troops Declare ‘Glory to Russia’ in Saddest Video Ever

    Gleb Garanich/ReutersRussian troops vying for control of a Ukrainian stronghold after weeks of failed attacks have tried to boost morale with a video message from the frontline—that appears to show them abandoned and dying.The brief video made waves on pro-war Russian Telegram accounts Wednesday, with a string of propagandists praising the “powerful” message as a testament to the Russian spirit.“Hello to everyone,” says the man filming the video, identified as a Russian tankist fighting against

  • Ron DeSantis Is On A Mission To Make Florida Dumb, And It's Spreading

    The Florida governor has not only attacked Disney; he's issued a full-on assault on Black history and queer theory.

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • Taiwan says 25 Chinese planes, 3 ships sent toward island

    China sent 25 warplanes and three warships toward Taiwan on Wednesday morning, the island's Defense Ministry said, as tensions remain high between Beijing and Taipei’s main backer Washington. The ministry said 19 of those planes crossed into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone while the ships were continuing to operate in the Taiwan Strait. It said Taiwan responded by scrambling fighters, dispatching ships and activating coastal missile defense systems to “closely monitor and respond.”

  • Russians place flowers at burnt out tanks in Baltic cities

    Burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in recent days in the capitals of the three Baltics states, where Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. The Russian gestures of support for Russia's side in the war have set off some arguments, and at least one fist fight in Vilnius — underlining the tensions that are simmering in the Baltic nations between the Baltic majorities and the countries' sizeable Russian minorities.

  • Ukrainian soldiers say they caught a Russian medic forced to operate a tank, highlighting the dysfunction in Putin's army

    A tank battle in southern Ukraine resulted in a decisive loss for Russia, as Putin's army makes repeated mistakes and runs out of skilled troops.