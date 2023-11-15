Scholz’s €60bn net zero budget boost ruled ‘unconstitutional’

Olaf Scholz suffered a big political setback on Wednesday - Reuters/Annegret Hilse

Germany’s government has been plunged into crisis after a constitutional court blew a €60 billion hole in its net zero budget.

Opposition parties predicted Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition will not survive after judges ruled that it was illegal to repurpose unspent coronavirus emergency funds to fight climate change.

The Karlsruhe court said the manoeuvre would violate Germany’s constitutionally enshrined debt brake, which limits public debt to 0.35 per cent but which was suspended during the pandemic to allow for emergency borrowing.

The constitutional court’s decision left a £52.4 billion shortfall in Germany’s green budget, which is worth £185.2bn from 2024 to 2017. It has also brought chaos to this week’s budget negotiations between the three ruling parties, whose popularity has slumped as the country teeters close to another recession.

Mr Scholz admitted the ruling by the Karlsruhe court, which came after a lawsuit brought by the opposition CDU, would have far-reaching consequences.

“We will now quickly revise the economic plan, incorporate the necessary changes and adopt new ones,” he German chancellor said.

“This is probably the deepest shock that the Federal Constitutional Court has ever caused in a federal budget,” said Friedrich Merz, the CDU leader. “We have a veritable further crisis in this government.”

“Any legitimacy to continue governing is over. Basically, a government cannot continue like this,” added Markus Söder, the boss of the CDU’s Bavarian sister party.

Big impact on federal and state budgets

Martin Kaiser, the managing director of Greenpeace Germany, attacked the “traffic light” coalition of Mr Scholz’s SPD, the pro-business FDP and the Greens. He said the coalition, which has been riven by infighting, was paying the price for trying to pay for the decarbonisation of Germany’s economy with financial “sleight of hand”.

“The traffic light will immediately draw up a new plan for the energy transition,” insisted Christian Lindner, the finance minister and FDP leader, at a press conference with Mr Scholz and Greens leader Robert Habeck.

Mr Habeck had previously warned that a negative ruling would “sweep the rug from underneath” the government’s plans to stabilise the economy.

Mr Lindner conceded the ruling could have a big impact on federal and state budgets, as he announced unused credit authorisations from the €60 billion would be stopped.

The money was earmarked for making buildings more energy efficient and subsidising renewable electricity and chips production, as well as supporting energy-intensive companies. Mr Lindner said moves to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy use in the building sector would be excluded from the freeze.

Mr Linder may face growing calls from within the coalition to suspend Germany’s constitutionally enshrined debt brake again, something he has hitherto ruled out, along with raising taxes.

‘Significant constraints for future budgets’

Germany’s 2024 budget and financial plans until 2027 are due to be finalised on Friday, as Berlin curbs spending that surged in response to Covid and the Ukraine war.

“The court ruling has far-reaching consequences for fiscal policy in Germany,” said Clemens Fuest, the president of the ifo economic institute.

“There are significant constraints for federal budgets in coming years in terms of spending on government support for decarbonisation.”

The Eurasia Group, the political risk analysis and consulting group, said in a note: “This ruling will come as a massive setback to the government. The practice that was now dismissed by the court had allowed the government to forge policy compromises that kept all three parties in Scholz’s coalition satisfied.

“Spending cuts now look unavoidable and Eurasia Group believes that the bulk of the cuts will likely hit climate-related projects.”

“The traffic light was built on a violation of the constitution, The FDP didn’t want any debt, the Greens wanted money for the climate and the Socialists wanted money for “their” citizens’ money,” said Jens Spahn, a CDU MP.

“Solution: 60 billion special debt. But they were obviously unconstitutional. This already fragile coalition now completely lacks any basis.”

