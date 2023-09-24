Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Scholastic Corporation's (NASDAQ:SCHL) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.20 per share on 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Scholastic's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Scholastic was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 30.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Scholastic Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.50 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Scholastic has been growing its earnings per share at 40% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Scholastic could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Scholastic Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Scholastic that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Scholastic not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

