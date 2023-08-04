Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.09

Schneider National, Inc.'s (NYSE:SNDR) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.09 per share on 10th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Schneider National's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Schneider National's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 7.9%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Schneider National Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $0.20 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Schneider National has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Although it's important to note that Schneider National's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Schneider National's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Schneider National's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 13 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

