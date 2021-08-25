Schneider National, Inc. announces participation in upcoming virtual conferences

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

Cowen Global 14th Annual Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference : Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Steve Bindas, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in a series of investor discussions.

Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference: Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Webcasts for these events may be available and located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com) and available for a limited time following the conference.

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

