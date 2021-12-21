MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is listed among the Top 25 Corporate Startup Stars in 2021.

Schneider Electric named a Top 25 Corporate Startup Star (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)

For the sixth year running, startups have nominated the corporates they believed to be most active in terms of open innovation for the prestigious annual Corporate Startup Stars Awards. Launched in 2016 by Mind the Bridge under the European Commission's Startup Europe Partnership initiative, the Awards have now scaled to cover global corporates thanks to a partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

"When adopting an open innovation model, companies don't look to generate pioneering ideas alone but rather to utilise or build on existing internal and external ideas that enable them to be more effective at managing cost and risk and to accelerate technology development," said John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce. "This way, innovation can be thought of as a continuum. Consequently, a key feature of the open innovation model is its flexibility and by way of the Awards we are shining a merited light on those companies that are leading the way for others and enabling more businesses to secure peace, prosperity and opportunity for all".

As we move to a sustainable, electrified future, Schneider Electric is leveraging its deep history of technology leadership to develop innovative solutions to increase efficiency and lower emissions.

Schneider Electric's Innovation at the Edge program invests in new ideas, emerging technologies and business models that both challenge and complement the company's mission today. From partnerships, seeding and accelerating startups, incubations, and joint ventures with established firms, this global program works with entrepreneurs to turn bold ideas into reality.

Schneider Electric has been recognized as the world's most sustainable corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights Global 100 Index.

