Schneider Electric Appoints Pasha Ponomarev As Head of EMEA Sustainability Business

Pasha joins sustainability leader to advance consulting capabilities in the energy transition

Focus in coming year will be to help companies weather European energy crisis while continuing to advance sustainability objectives

RUEIL-MALMAISON, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business, a leading global consultant on energy and emissions management and corporate renewable purchasing, has appointed Pasha Ponomarev as the new Head of Sustainability for EMEA.

The Sustainability Business combines strategy and action to lead clients on their journey towards the carbon-free future. The division provides business market and climate risk analysis, energy management and efficiency services, sustainability and climate action consulting, and renewable energy and carbon mitigation advisory services. The company also has a growing portfolio of digital solutions including EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor, Zeigo, and the NEO Network™, all of which have been recognized as best-in-class solutions for resource and renewable energy management.

Pasha will lead the division's services in EMEA, helping clients to manage extreme energy volatility in the region against the backdrop of broader sustainability legislation and stakeholder pressures.

Pasha steps into this role at a critical time. Sustainability continues to be a top priority for most CEOs, but many organizations lack the required expertise to achieve their goals, or have set decarbonization commitments without a realistic plan or timeline for how to reach these targets. With his experience growing and leading global sustainability advisory teams, Pasha is poised to help Schneider Electric's clients advance their decarbonization efforts, leveraging best-in-class methodologies, software, and practices.

"During this time of unprecedented uncertainty and volatility in the energy markets, companies are looking for pragmatic solutions that can address the problems of today without jeopardizing long-term sustainability agendas. To do this, we must combine truly innovative products with digital solutions and highly effective teams to drive efficient, resilient operations and tackle the climate crisis at the same time," said Pasha. "I'm honored by the opportunity to lead Schneider's world class advisory team in developing and deploying these solutions for our European clients."

Prior to joining Schneider Electric, Pasha held a range of positions focusing on developing and deploying sustainability strategies for leading global organizations. He served as a Senior Executive leading strategy consulting projects across many industries and geographies and brings a background in science and a passion for technology to the pressing challenges of climate change and the energy transition.

