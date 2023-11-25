Schmoke delivers winning kick as Delaware rallies to defeat Lafayette in FCS playoff opener

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Alex Schmoke kicked the go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter, Nick Minicucci threw three touchdown passes and Delaware rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Lafayette 36-34 on Saturday, the first day of the FCS playoffs.

Delaware trailed 28-13 at halftime, then stormed back with a touchdown run by Quincy Watson and two TD passes from Minicucci to Braden Brose to take a 33-28 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Third-string quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis drove Lafayette 75 yards on a nine-play drive capped by Jamar Curtis' 1-yard touchdown run. The Leopards failed on the two-point conversion try and led 34-33 with 7:25 remaining.

Minicucci then went to work again, eating up yards and time on the clock. Delaware drove 67 yards in 13 plays. Schmoke finished it off with a 23-yard field goal that left 1:37 on the clock.

Davis drove the Leopards to near midfield, but Curtis fumbled after catching a pass and Delaware ran out the clock.

Minicucci completed 16 of 25 passes for 198 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Blue Hens (9-3), tri-champions of the Coastal Athletic Association.

Lafayette starting quarterback Dean DeNobile threw two touchdown passes in the first half but left with an injury early in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Ryan Schuster left after he was sacked and fumbled deep in his own territory to set up Delaware's go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

DeNobile was 10-of-15 passing for 164 yards with two touchdowns. Curtis, the No. 4 rushing leader in FCS during the regular season, had 127 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns for Patriot League champion Lafayette (9-3).

Delaware will play at No. 2 seed Montana in the second round.

