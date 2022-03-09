Schmaltz's 4 points help Coyotes waltz past Red Wings, 9-2

  • Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    1/6

    Coyotes Red Wings Hockey

    Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) shoots against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. Vrana scored on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    2/6

    Coyotes Red Wings Hockey

    Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) shoots against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. Vrana scored on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Red Wings'Jakub Vrana plays against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    3/6

    Coyotes Red Wings Hockey

    Detroit Red Wings'Jakub Vrana plays against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) stops a Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    4/6

    Coyotes Red Wings Hockey

    Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) stops a Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    5/6

    Coyotes Red Wings Hockey

    Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill talks during a time out against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    6/6

    Coyotes Red Wings Hockey

    Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill talks during a time out against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) shoots against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. Vrana scored on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Red Wings'Jakub Vrana plays against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) stops a Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill talks during a time out against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DANA GAURUDER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Red Wings
    Detroit Red Wings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arizona Coyotes
    Arizona Coyotes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Schmaltz followed his franchise-record seven-point game with two goals and two assists, and the Arizona Coyotes overwhelmed the Detroit Red Wings 9-2 on Tuesday.

Schmaltz had two goals and five assists in an 8-5 victory over Ottawa on Saturday. His 11 points in two games is also a franchise record.

Jakob Chychrun and Nick Ritchie each had two goals and an assist and Barrett Hayton notched four assists for the Coyotes, who have won three straight for the first time this season.

Travis Boyd, Christian Fischer and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, while Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves.

Jakub Vrana scored in his season debut for the Red Wings. He'd been sidelined since training camp recovering from shoulder surgery. Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit, which has lost five of its last six. Alex Nedeljkovic made 20 saves.

The Coyotes led 3-1 after the first period. Boyd scored his 11th goal just 1:06 into the game off a rebound of a Schmaltz shot.

Fabbri answered with his 17th goal during a power play.

Ritchie and Chychrun each scored from close range within the first 14 minutes, and Arizona scored three more times in the first five minutes of the second period.

Schmaltz fired in his 15th goal from the right circle, prompting Detroit coach Jeff Blashill to replace Nedeljkovic with Thomas Greiss.

It didn’t slow Arizona, as Chychrun scored again on a one-timer off a Hayton pass. Ritchie then scored against Greiss, forcing Blashill to bring back Nedeljkovic.

Vrana's power-play goal with three minutes left in the period was answered two minutes later by Schmaltz, who scored on a rebound.

GAME NOTES

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin has a point in 11 straight home games. ... Arizona was starting a five-game road trip. … The Coyotes have defeated Detroit in four straight meetings. Their last four-game win streak against the Red Wings came during the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons. … The last time the Coyotes/Jets franchise scored 8+ goals in back-to-back games was Oct. 20-23, 1985.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Red Wings: Host Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Philippine authorities seize largest drug haul this year

    Philippine authorities seized suspected methamphetamine estimated to be worth more than 1 billion pesos ($19.6 million) at a home in the capital region Tuesday and arrested a Chinese suspect, as the president’s crackdown on illegal drugs pressed on in his final months in power. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Wilkins Villanueva said about 160 kilograms (352 pounds) of the suspected stimulant, locally called shabu, was discovered in the house in Valenzuela city in metropolitan Manila after the arrest of the Chinese suspect and his Filipina companion by law enforcers who pretended to be drug buyers. If the seized substance, some packed in tea bags, turns out to be methamphetamine, it would be the largest illegal drug haul so far this year.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.