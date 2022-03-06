Schmaltz gets 2 goals and 5 assists, Coyotes beat Ottawa 8-5

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JACK MAGRUDER
·2 min read
  • Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    1/4

    Senators Coyotes Hockety

    Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) as Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    2/4

    Senators Coyotes Hockety

    Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) as Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford (13) skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    3/4

    Senators Coyotes Hockety

    Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford (13) skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Senators defenseman Artem Zub, left, defenseman Thomas Chabot, second from left, right wing Connor Brown (28) and center Dylan Gambrell, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    4/4

    Senators Coyotes Hockety

    Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Senators defenseman Artem Zub, left, defenseman Thomas Chabot, second from left, right wing Connor Brown (28) and center Dylan Gambrell, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) as Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford (13) skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Senators defenseman Artem Zub, left, defenseman Thomas Chabot, second from left, right wing Connor Brown (28) and center Dylan Gambrell, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arizona Coyotes
    Arizona Coyotes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Schmaltz
    Nick Schmaltz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Lawson Crouse
    Lawson Crouse
    Canadian ice hockey player

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored twice and had five assists for a franchise-record seven points as the Arizona Coyotes recovered from a five-goal Ottawa rally to beat the Senators 8-5 Saturday.

Schmaltz helped set up four straight goals in the third period after the Coyotes fell behind. Carson Keller scored twice, including a goal that made it 5-all, and Lawson Crouse put Arizona ahead with a power-play tally.

Playing his second NHL game, Arizona rookie Matias Maccelli scored his first career goal to give Arizona a 4-0 lead midway through the second period. Parker Kelly then scored twice as Senators got five goals in little over six minutes to go ahead 5-4 early in the third period.

The Coyotes, who beat NHL points leader Colorado on Friday, have won two in a row, three of four and four of six in their best extended stretch of the season.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Dyson Mayo also scored in the third for Arizona. Gostisbehere finished with three assists and Keller had two.

Josh Norris, Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators, who have lost four in a row.

Keller tied it at 5 when he hit an open net at 4:07 of third period after Ottawa goaltender Matt Murray could not get back into position after coming out to play a puck on the back boards.

Crouse put the Coyotes ahead 6-5 with a wrist shot on a power play at 6:57.

BOYD SIGNS EXTENSION

The Coyotes signed C Travis Boyd to a two-year contract extension worth an estimated $3.5 million. Boyd has career season highs with 10 goals and 24 points in 46 games.

Boyd, 28, also is one assist short of a career high while primarily skating on the Coyotes’ top line with Keller and Schmaltz.

ICE CHIPS

The Coyotes wore black uniform sweaters with rainbow-colored numerals during the pregame skate while celebrating “Pride Day.” … The Coyotes’ eight-game homestand was tied for the fourth-longest in franchise history. They have not won more than four games on their previous longer homestands. … Keller has 51 points and is on pace to become the Coyotes’ first 70-point player since Ray Whitney had 77 in 2011-12. … Maccelli is the eighth Coyote to make his NHL debut this season, one short of the franchise record.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: At Vegas on Sunday, the fourth game in a five-game road trip

Arizona: At Detroit on Tuesday for the start of a five-game trip.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight?: What We Know About the Next Episode

    Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!

  • Royal Caribbean debuts world’s largest cruise ship (again) in Fort Lauderdale

    Royal Caribbean debuted its latest, and largest, ship for its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Friday: Wonder of the Seas.

  • 2 foreign divers killed by dive boat off Mexico's Cancun

    Two foreign divers, either American or Canadian, were killed off Mexico’s resort of Cancun by a dive boat that moved over them, prosecutors said Saturday. The prosecutors' office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said investigators were still trying to gain access to the divers’ travel documents to verify their nationalities. Prosecutors confirmed the ages of the victims, 60 and 65.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.