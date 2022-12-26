Schlow Centre Region Library will remain closed Tuesday after a pipe burst over the weekend

Schlow Centre Region Library will be closed Tuesday after a pipe burst, the library posted on Facebook.

The library said Sunday that no physical collections were damaged, since the pipe burst near the audiobooks in the back corner of the second floor.

Schlow had closed Friday due to the weather and was scheduled to remain closed through Monday for the Christmas holiday.

The library dealt with something similar in February 2015, when a frozen sprinkler pipe burst on the second floor. About 1,500 books were damaged in the flooding then.

The library posted on Facebook that this situation “was not nearly as bad thanks to the insulation and heating we’ve added since then.”