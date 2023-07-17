Schizophrenia patients wear virtual reality headsets in groundbreaking treatment

Headsets are used to place schizophrenia patients in a number of everyday situations - E+

Scientists are sending patients on virtual blind dates using virtual reality headsets as part of pioneering treatment for schizophrenia.

The treatment, which involves placing patients in a series of virtual scenarios with an avatar, has been found to help improve social skills and better recognise emotions, which can be vital for reintegrating into society.

Research found that 80 per cent of those using the treatment found it pleasant to communicate with the avatar, and ‘in sensitive and sometimes frustrating situations’ the patients could direct their emotions towards an artificially created character and not a real person.

As well as blind dates, virtual reality (VR) headsets were used to place patients in a number of everyday situations, such as moving in with a new roommate, talking in a cafe, or getting to know a new colleague.

The researchers hope the study can help people with schizophrenia communicate better in a social setting, and improve their understanding of irony and metaphors.

Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that affects around 1 in 100 people. Symptoms include hallucinations, delusions, muddled thoughts and changes in behaviour. It can be treated with a combination of medication and therapy, and the NHS states that many people suffering with the condition are able to lead normal lives.

Researchers at Semmelweis University, Budapest, think the VR-ToMIS (Virtual-Reality based Theory of Mind Intervention in Schizophrenia) method will help the patients in their day-to-day lives.

Help patients recognise emotions

It is the first time VR therapy has been used to help patients to recognise emotions and better understand the intentions of others.

A person with schizophrenia’s train of thought often becomes untraceable, and their speech disorganised - they get more withdrawn and are challenging to communicate with as a result, but researchers hope this technology will help.

VR-ToMIS, developed using the British company vTime’s software, consists of one introductory and eight 50-minute-long intervention sessions.

Patients wear VR glasses during the meetings, which place them in everyday situations.

They interact with an avatar controlled by a therapist, for example one simulation has them walking on the beach after the avatar asks them to look for their dog which had gone missing.

The researchers built dialogues into the software so they could use the most common and effective forms of different situations, which also combine elements of irony, metaphor or humour.

During the sessions, the simulation task is followed by an interactive exercise using another virtual device - the ‘temporal disc controller’.

The patients see a 3D face on a screen, and they can display the emotions attributed to the avatar in the simulation task, as people with schizophrenia often find it difficult to express their feelings verbally.

Researcher Dr Lajos Simon, a psychiatrist at Semmelweis University, said: “If the patient refuses to help, the avatar’s response can be an ironic ‘what a helpful person!’.

“Schizophrenic patients often take this literally and fail to perceive the double meaning in such reactions, which makes their lives extremely difficult.”

‘Social life falls apart’

The development of VR-ToMIS began in 2016 and testing finished in 2022, involving 43 patients.

The Hungarian researchers have published the most significant results in the journal Comprehensive Psychiatry.

Dr Edit Vass, a clinical psychotherapist at the university and another of the researchers, said: “In 75 per cent of cases, schizophrenia is also associated with functional impairment.

“The ability to lead an independent life decreases, and the patient’s work and social life falls apart, despite the traditional and medical therapies.

“This affects their relatives, friends and colleagues, so the social burden of the disease is extremely significant.”

Nearly 80 per cent of the relatives interviewed for the study thought there was an improvement in the patients’ communication skills immediately after the training.

The Hungarian team is now working on obtaining an international trademark so other professionals can use the treatment.