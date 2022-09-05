Schizophrenia Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

ReportLinker

Summary Schizophrenia is a chronic and debilitating mental illness, characterized by delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, trouble with thinking, and a lack of motivation.

It is among the most disabling and economically catastrophic medical disorders.



The disorder is characterized by the presence of both positive and negative symptoms.Positive symptoms tend to be psychotic and include hallucinations and delusions.



Negative symptoms often occur years before the first psychotic event in affected individuals and can lead to the destruction of relationships, social exclusion, and withdrawal.Furthermore, individuals with schizophrenia can experience cognitive symptoms, such as difficulties with focusing and the ability to process and act on information.



The diagnosis and treatment of persons with schizophrenia should contain recommendations on both the diagnostic work-up and the pharmacological, psychotherapeutic, and psychosocial treatment over their entire life span.



In the 7MM, 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia are expected to increase from 5,121,015 cases in 2021 to 5,333,310 cases in 2031, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.41%. In 2031, the US will have the highest number of 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM, with 2,963,482 cases, whereas Italy will have the fewest 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia with 229,556 cases.



In the 7MM, 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia are expected to increase from 3,403,962 cases in 2021 to 3,492,498 cases in 2031, at an AGR of 0.26%. In 2031, the US will have the highest number of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM, with 1,959,920 cases, whereas Italy will have the fewest 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia with 150,761 cases.



- This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for schizophrenia in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast for 12?month total prevalent cases and 12?month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia.

- The 12?month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia are further segmented by age (13-17 years, 18-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older) in these markets.

