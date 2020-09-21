'Schitt's Creek' Is Taking A Victory Lap At The Emmys, And We're So Proud

We love this journey for “Schitt’s Creek”!

The beloved sitcom, which racked up a whopping 15 nominations, took home the first seven awards at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards Sunday night ― making history as the first comedy series to win all four acting Emmys in its category in a single year and the first series to win all seven major awards in a single year.

“Schitt’s Creek” was previously nominated for four awards at the 2019 Emmys but was snubbed in all categories.

This year, the Canadian show ― which wrapped its sixth and final season in April ― was the second most-nominated comedy of the year, after “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The four “Schitt’s Creek” actors who play the Rose family were all nominated: Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Catherine O’Hara for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Dan Levy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Annie Murphy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

All four actors won in their respective categories.

O’Hara led the pack with the first win of the night, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, causing Dan Levy to later tweet that Moira ― O’Hara’s character on the show ― got her Emmy. It marked O’Hara’s first-ever Emmy win for acting.

Eugene Levy collected a statue shortly thereafter, for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, with Dan Levy — who is Eugene Levy’s son — beaming and looking teary-eyed behind him as his father accepted the award. Dan Levy then collected the third and fourth awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

