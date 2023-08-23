Schitt's Creek stars reunite for Dan Levy's 40th birthday party

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy has reunited with some of his castmates to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The actor shared a series of photos from his bash on Instagram, which saw him enjoying some gorgeous views and wine with his nearest and dearest.

Among the guests were Dan's sister Sarah Levy – who played Twyla on the hit show – as well as Noah Reid, who played Patrick, the husband of Dan's character David.

Related: Schitt's Creek writer teams up with IT Crowd star for new comedy series



Dan captioned the series of photos: "The Summer I Turned Forty."

Since Schitt's Creek ended in 2020 Dan has been pretty busy, appearing in shows including Sex Education and The Idol, as well as films including the recently-released Haunted Mansion.

However, fans of the show are still clamouring for more from the residents of Schitt's Creek.

Last year Dan discussed the possibility of the characters coming back, but this time on the big screen.



"My hope is that one day we can all get together," Levy told People. "I see these people all the time.

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

"We're in constant contact with each other. So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there.

"I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell. And I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's," he added.

"And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is.

"Because whatever that is, is an extension of something that most people don't have, don't get to see in their life. And I really respect the audience in that thing."

You Might Also Like