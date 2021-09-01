Schitt's Creek Star Emily Hampshire Recalls Demi Lovato Sliding Into Her DMs to Ask Her on a Date

Emily Hampshire is dishing on the time Demi Lovato slid into her DMs.

The Schitt's Creek star appeared on Wednesday's episode of the singer's podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, and reflected on the "funny" story of how they first met.

"You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey girl, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,'" Hampshire, 40, recalled. "And then you said below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because I was like, 'Sometimes that's confusing' … I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking it up."

"You also said that!" said Lovato, 29. "You were like, 'I'm decades older, I don't think we'll find the same things funny.' I was like, 'Mm excuse you' and I sent you a really good meme."

Demi Lovato, Emily Hampshire

Emma McIntyre/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Emily Hampshire Isn't Ready to Be Considered an LGBTQ+ Icon: 'I'm Canadian, I Could Never See Myself' That Way!

Hampshire then remembered Lovato bringing up the age gap between longtime couple Sarah Paulson, 46, and Holland Taylor, 78, as an example of how their romance could work.

"You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.' And then right after you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!'" Hampshire said. "I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be."

Though Lovato's move didn't end in a relationship between the two stars, they were able to form a friendship out of it.

"A non-binary person can dream. And they, she — I at the time was a 'she' — she was dreaming, she was dreaming big," said Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May and uses they/them pronouns. "I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends after that."

Story continues

"Me too, I wish you weren't 29!" Hampshire joked.

RELATED GALLERY: The Celeb Guide to ... Sliding into Those DMs

Later in the episode, the pair discussed both being single at the moment — Lovato split from fiancé Max Ehrich last year and Hampshire ended her engagement to songwriter Teddy Geiger back in 2019.

"I went through a difficult breakup, and it kind of forced me to really go to therapy and look at myself because I was all about the other person and that was something I did before that person that I didn't recognize," Hampshire said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued, "Everything was about me not having any needs and any self, and now that I've finally gotten to that — after lots of expensive, expensive therapy — I've gotten to a place where I love me so much and doing what I want to do that I'm scared to get into a relationship. I'm worried that I'm just going to give that up."

Lovato said they could relate. "I have gotten to that point too where I'm like, but wait I really love my Grey's Anatomy marathons that I have by myself. I don't know if someone who I date is going to be interested in that," they said. "I don't want to ever sacrifice who I am for the expense of being in a relationship with someone else."