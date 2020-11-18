'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020

Michael B. Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive.

"It was a moment like oh (expletive), really? Me? … It was a cool moment," Jor told Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday, saying he found out while he was in the car with a friend, who immediately started teasing him.

Kimmel, who recalled he predicted Jordan might win the honor way back in January, also pointed out he's on this year's list himself, as the sexiest 53-year-old.

"I am so pleased with myself," Kimmel said. "I feel like put it out in the universe and the universe said, 'Yes, that is correct.' … That's my ESP, my Extra Sexiness Perception."

"Black Panther" and "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan is People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2020.

Earlier in the day, Dan Levy — the actor-writer-producer-director behind the Emmy-winning sitcom "Schitt's Creek" — celebrated another impressive line to his resume when he made the list.

"This form of sexy is a niche market, but I appreciate that you're recognizing it," the "Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star joked in a video interview for the magazine.

Levy also offered an update on what he's been up to in 2020.

"Other than baking a lot of bread and taking my dog on some long walks, it's been a lot of reading and learning," said Levy, adding that he's discovered cooking isn't his forte.

As for entertainment, Levy said he's spent the pandemic binging "every single television show that's ever been made," including "Normal People," "Insecure" and even a little bit of "Tiger King." However, the actor said his taste in TV slowly devolved from scripted drama to reality fare like "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Below Deck Mediterranean."

"I went from pretty OK TV, and then it just slid downhill," he said. "Now it's people throwing drinks at each other on a yacht."

