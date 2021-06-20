Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy clears up one thing about the Netflix show

Photo credit: Theo Wargo - Getty Images

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy has cleared up one thing about the Netflix show.

The actress played Alexis on the now-ended television series but speaking recently, debunked the myth that her character said her renowned catchphrase, "Ew, David!" more than a handful of times.

"I just found out recently, some woman told us that I only actually say 'Ew, David' twice in the entire series," Annie told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo - Getty Images

She added: "I tacked 'David' onto whatever I possibly could and this 'Ew, David' thing spiralled out of control."

The revelation follows the premiere of Annie's groundbreaking new dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Created by Valerie Armstrong, Annie plays a character called Allison in the AMC series, who is set to challenge the notions of a stereotypical sitcom wife.

On what Alexis would make of her complex new character, Annie previously told Vanity Fair: "I think Alexis would probably be full of advice for Allison.

Photo credit: AMC

"And I think Allison right now is in a bit too angry of a place to deal with the Alexis energy.

"[Alexis] would be trying to give her like, a full makeover and some career advice, which Allison is certainly not open to at present. She would be too busy smashing glass into smithereens."

Kevin Can F**k Himself airs on AMC in the US.

