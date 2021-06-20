Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy clears up one thing about the Netflix show
Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy has cleared up one thing about the Netflix show.
The actress played Alexis on the now-ended television series but speaking recently, debunked the myth that her character said her renowned catchphrase, "Ew, David!" more than a handful of times.
"I just found out recently, some woman told us that I only actually say 'Ew, David' twice in the entire series," Annie told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.
Related: Schitt's Creek star's new show Kevin Can F**k Himself breaks boundaries
She added: "I tacked 'David' onto whatever I possibly could and this 'Ew, David' thing spiralled out of control."
The revelation follows the premiere of Annie's groundbreaking new dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself.
Created by Valerie Armstrong, Annie plays a character called Allison in the AMC series, who is set to challenge the notions of a stereotypical sitcom wife.
On what Alexis would make of her complex new character, Annie previously told Vanity Fair: "I think Alexis would probably be full of advice for Allison.
Related: Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy reveals how the show was originally supposed to end
"And I think Allison right now is in a bit too angry of a place to deal with the Alexis energy.
"[Alexis] would be trying to give her like, a full makeover and some career advice, which Allison is certainly not open to at present. She would be too busy smashing glass into smithereens."
Kevin Can F**k Himself airs on AMC in the US.
This month, Digital Spy Magazine counts down the 50 greatest LGBTQ+ TV characters since the Stonewall riots. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.
Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.
You Might Also Like