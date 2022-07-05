Schitt's Creek 's Sarah Levy Welcomes First Baby, Son James Eugene — See the Sweet Photo!

sarah levy welcomes first baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfo68-jJwM1/. ; SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 12: Sarah Levy during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Sarah Levy/Instagram ; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Schitt's Creek family has welcomed a new bébé!

Sarah Levy, who played Twyla Sands on the comedy series, and husband Graham Outerbridge welcomed their first baby, son James Eugene Outerbridge, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Canadian actress shared the exciting news with a sweet photo of her hand resting on a baby blanket next to her newborn's little feet.

"He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world ✨," she captioned her post.

Baby James' middle name, Eugene, is seemingly inspired by Sarah's dad, Eugene Levy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Schitt's Creek Star Sarah Levy Expecting First Baby with Husband Graham Outerbridge

Sarah first revealed she was expecting her first baby in May, sharing a photo of herself smiling and cradling her baby bump while wearing a pair of striped shorts, an unbuttoned linen top and a fedora.

"We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" she captioned the post, tagging Outerbridge.

Fellow Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy expressed her excitement in the comments, writing, "REMEMBER HOW YOU'RE PREGNANT?!"

Sarah married actor and producer Outerbridge in October 2021.

The actress's brother and former Schitt's Creek costar, Dan Levy, shared news of the wedding on his Instagram last year, posting a black-and-white photo of the sibling duo dancing up a storm after the ceremony.

Sarah and Outerbridge have been together since at least 2018. The producer first shared a photo of the two on Instagram in 2018 from a vacation they took together in Bermuda. The actress then posted a picture of the pair from an event in Lake Placid, New York.