'Schitt's Creek' reunion: Watch the cast's hilarious reunion at the 2021 Emmys

What happened to the Emmy's teleprompter, David?

It was a Rose family affair during Sunday night's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards as the cast of "Schitt's Creek" reunited on stage to announce the award for best writing in a comedy series and outstanding directing for a comedy series – after sweeping the awards show last year — for a hilarious skit reminiscent of the quirky and dysfunctional TV family fans have come to adore for six seasons.

"Thank you so much, but there's nothing on the prompter," Dan Levy said, taking the stage with his castmates, who played the fictional Rose family: son David, daughter Alexis, mother Moira and father Johnny.

"Is there like a tech guy or something?" Annie Murphy chimed in.

"Maybe we should just open the envelope," an impatient Catherine O'Hara suggested before Levy shut it down: "I don't think we should just open the envelope."

Dan Levy, from left, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, and Eugene Levy present the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series.

The hilarious on-screen family stood around awkwardly waiting for their cue, before Levy and his real-life father Eugene Levy argued over whether it was all a plan to "purposely embarrass us" on national television. Turns out, the elder Levy sheepishly admitted to asking the writer's room to "lift the dialogue."

"You casually told a room of comedy writers to 'lift' your dialogue?" his son asked incredulously.

Fans took to social media Sunday to share their excitement over the cast reunion and also celebrated the "anniversary (of) the most iconic sweep."

"A Schitt’s Creek family reunion should happen every single week #Emmys" wrote on Twitter user. Another user added: "not surprised the Schitt's Creek cast has the best bit at the #Emmys."

"the cast of Schitt's Creek reminding us why they all won #Emmys last year" wrote a Twitter user.

the cast of Schitt's Creek reminding us why they all won #Emmys last year pic.twitter.com/S8BExA9ojB — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) September 20, 2021

The sitcom was overlooked for most of its run by the Television Academy but at last year's Emmys, the beloved series won all seven comedy awards handed out. It meant that for the entire first hour of the 2020 telecast, the cameras kept returning to the "Schitt's" Emmy party.

This year, the Levy's, Murphy and O'Hara passed the torch down when awarding "Hacks" the best writing in comedy series honor and for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Ahead of the awards show, the "Schitt's" family hit the red carpet with Dan Levy donning an all-blue ensemble, Murphy looking regal in an emerald green dress, O'Hara stunning in a fabulous off-the-shoulder red jumpsuit and the "Schitt's" patriarch looking dapper in a classic black-and-white suit.

Contributing: Kelly Lawler

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Schitt's Creek' takes the 2021 Emmys stage after last year's sweep