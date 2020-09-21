'Schitt's Creek' Didn't Just Sweep the 2020 Emmys, It Made History

PopTV

It’s a good night for the Schitt’s Creek cast, writers, directors, producers, fans, and just Canada in general.

Not only did the comedy series take home nine (!) Emmy awards for its sixth season, it actually made Emmys history. On Sunday, the show became the first of its genre to sweep all four acting categories, earning awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Catherine O’Hara), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Dan Levy), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Annie Murphy).

Additionally, the show won Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, setting yet another record as the most awarded comedy series in a single year.

Oh, and with Eugene and Dan Levy’s wins, the pair made history as the first father and son to win acting Emmys for the same show.

A virtual cheers to that!