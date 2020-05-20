‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dan Levy Comes Up With Beautiful Way To Get People Wearing Masks

Dan Levy, the co-creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek,” is seeking to defuse tensions surrounding wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a clip the actor shared online Tuesday, he called on people who are “actively not wearing masks because they perceive it to be an infringement of their freedom” to recontextualize it as “the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day.”

Levy acknowledged “the frustration of being told what to do” but said reframing may save the lives of people with autoimmune issues who could suffer “devastating repercussions” if they contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“See it not as anyone or anything infringing on your freedom, but rather, if you have the freedom to leave your house, if you have the good health to leave your house, why not put on a mask?” Levy asked. “Make it your good deed for the day and do something nice for yourself and other people.”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes last week noted how “not wearing a mask has kind of become a sort of weird, culture war virtue-signaling by Trump people.”

President Donald Trump himself has repeatedly refused to wear one, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” and “especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

