‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 6 Arrives Early to Netflix

The final season of the award-winning sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” has arrived to Netflix a few days earlier than planned.

“Schitt’s Creek” creator and star Daniel Levy tweeted out the news early Saturday morning alongside a Moira gif, writing: “Surprise! Season 6 & the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary just dropped early on Netflix! Have a great weekend!”

Surprise! Season 6 & the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary just dropped early on @netflix @Netflix_CA! Have a great weekend! 💫 pic.twitter.com/QJZ8CWhyqH — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 3, 2020





The show’s final season was originally supposed to release on the streaming platform Oct. 7.

Along with season 6, a documentary about the making of the show titled “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards,” is also available on Netflix. The documentary follows the show’s early development, as well as offers insight into the making of the final episodes of the series.

“Schitt’s Creek” won big at this year’s Emmy Awards, taking home all four awards in the comedy category. Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara won outstanding lead actor and actress in a comedy series, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy were awarded outstanding supporting actor and actress in a comedy series, and the show also took home the award for best comedy series. Daniel Levy was also honored for outstanding writing in a comedy series and outstanding directing in a comedy series for the show’s final episode, “Happy Ending.”

During an interview after the Emmys, Daniel Levy hinted that though the show is over, other projects surrounding the Rose family may not be out of the realm of possibility.

“To be honest this is the best way we could have ever ended the show,” Levy said. “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”

“Schitt’s Creek” originally aired on CBC in Canada before making its way over to the U.S. via Pop TV. Netflix acquired the streaming rights to the show in 2017, which greatly boosted its popularity.

