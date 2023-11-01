“Schitt’s Creek ”Actress Emily Hampshire Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Johnny Depp–Amber Heard Halloween Costume

"I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe," she wrote

Slaven Vlasic/Getty;JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Emily Hampshire, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire has issued an apology for dressing up with a friend as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for Halloween.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actress, who played Stevie Budd on the sitcom, posted the costumes on her Instagram. While Hampshire deleted the photos from her feed, TMZ published the pictures Wednesday, showing the Depp-Heard costumes.

The friends wore costumes to resemble the former couple’s outfits from their highly-publicized 2022 defamation trial. Hampshire is seen wearing a beige pinstriped suit with makeup to imitate Depp’s facial hair and tattoos, while her friend wore a ruffled button down, black skirt, and sheer black tights to recreate one of Heard’s trial outfits.

Jim LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP/Getty (2) Johnny Depp leaves for a recess at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by Jim LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard (L) testifies as US actor Johnny Depp looks on during a defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.

Related: Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Verdict 1 Year Later: A Look Back at the Outcome and What's Next for the Exes

In addition to the costumes, the friends posed with props that reference salacious moments from the trial including, a bottle of wine and a prop of fake poop.

Hampshire wrote an apology post on Wednesday that read: “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done.”

She continued, “For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.”

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe," she added. “Domestic abuse is never, ever funny.”

“These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions," Hampshire concluded. “In the future I will do better. I'm so sorry.”

In June 2022, a Virginia jury found that Heard, 37, did defame Depp, 60. This verdict followed a contentious trial, which centered on a 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote referencing former claims of domestic violence from Depp.

Story continues

Depp argued that he was a victim of domestic violence by Heard and that she damaged his reputation. He then sought $50 million in damages. Heard countersued for $100 million as a result.

After two days of deliberation on June 1, 2022, the jury originally awarded Depp $15 million in damages, which was then reduced to $10 million. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages. After Heard appealed, the pair settled six months later in December 2022. Heard paid Depp $1 million.

Related: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline

STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse; Amber Heard waits before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp, while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since the trial, Heard and Depp have moved on with their lives.

"[Heard] has new energy and is focused on things that she loves," a source told PEOPLE, adding that the Aquaman star is "doing much better" now that she lives in Spain. “She just had to get out of the U.S. It felt like too much chaos."

As for Depp, he "feels incredibly lucky" to be acting and playing music, and he has officially "closed the chapter" on the legal battle with Heard, according to a separate insider.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.